Thursday TV Wrap: The Front Bar Finale Tips Seven To Win The Night

The public holiday led to a soft night of television, with The Front Bar pulling interest, likely thanks to the latest AFL scandal and The Block continuing to dominate.

According to OzTAM metro numbers, news for Seven, won Thursday with 29.2 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine did 29.2 per cent, 10 had 18.0 per cent, ABC did 15.2 per cent, and SBS did 8.3 per cent.

As has become the norm, The Block was the best of the entertainment shows with 638,000. Seven’s Front Bar pulled in 418,000.

In the news and current affairs, Seven’s 6 pm bulletin did 855,000, and rival Nine’s had 765,000. ACA pulled 585,000 – Grimshaw has returned from mourning The Queen.

The ABC’s 7 pm news did 572,000 and then saw a slight drop in numbers to 7.30 posted just 421,000.

The ABC’s Foreign Correspondent did solid numbers with 288,000 viewers.

Early evening viewers enjoyed Seven’s Home And Away (415,000), Seven’s The Chase (483,000) and Nine’s Hot Seat (59,000).

10’s best were The Project with 310,000 and 10 News First with a neat 280,000.