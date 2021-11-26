Thursday TV Wrap: The Bachelorette Finale Earns 439,000 Viewers

Thursday TV Wrap: The Bachelorette Finale Earns 439,000 Viewers
Seven’s home and away wins the night in entertainment again pulling in 493,000 viewers, beating 10’s Bachelorette finale.

In news, news – Seven News hit 890,000 viewers while Nine News had 781,000.

A Current Affair had 610,000 viewers – The power of Ms Tracey!

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, second in entertainment was Seven’s, The Chase, performing very well with 447,000 viewers.

Third, in entertainment was 10’s The Bachelorette. The first episode of the two-part finale – earned 361,000, the second episode where the winner was announced and true love hopefully prevailed grabbed, 439,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project snagged 330,000 viewers, as always the co-hosts all looked like fashion icons!

For Seven, The Chase hit 447,000, and The Front Bar earned 332,000 viewers – if I knew more about sports I’d be able to write something witty here!

On Nine, Million Dollar Hot Seat scored 428,000 viewers and Hot Seat earned 381,000 – it was a heartwarming watch last night, if you missed it – an absolutely darling man became a millionaire!  Tipping point earned 279,000.

Finally, ABC had a  solid night with ABC News netting 609,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 496,000 viewers. Following The Drug Money earned 303,000 viewers – sadly, Following The Drug Money was not about a bunch of hounds sniffing out drug crime.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 29.2 per cent. Seven Network was only a fraction behind with 28.9 per cent of the daily share. The 10 Network ended with 16.4 per cent of the share, followed by The ABC Network with 16.2 per cent of the share. While the SBS had 9.3 per cent.

Looking now to OzTAM’s total tv report for Monday, November sixteenth, the top-performing program was Seven News with a total audience of 1,385,000 viewers (metro: 859,000 regional: 494,000, BVOD: 29,000).

Next was the Nine News, with a total audience of 1,109,000 viewers (metro: 812,000 regional: 270,000, BVOD: 26,000), followed by Home And Away at 992,000 (metro: 462,000, regional: 339,000, BVOD: 136,000).

And, once again, the show with the highest lift on overnight was Love Island Australia at 148 per cent, bringing it to a total audience of 526,000 (metro: 163,000, regional: 49,000, BVOD: 248,000)

 

