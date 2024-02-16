Thursday TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Hold Its Place In Top 10

Thursday TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Hold Its Place In Top 10
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Nine’s latest quiz show offering Tipping Point Australia is holding its space in the ratings with a reach of 1,031,000.

Initially introduced to rival Seven’s evening offering, the quiz show has made a good start, regularly holding the spot for the 10th most-viewed show of the day.

To compare, Seven’s The Chase was the show with the fifth-highest reach at 1,191,000.

Seven News was the most-watched show of the night overall with a total of 1,983,000 people watching.

Behind that was 9News with a reach of 1,656,000.

Elsewhere, Seven’s The Front Bar had a total reach of 1,081,000 followed by Home and Away with 1,072,000.

RankShowNetworkTotal TV NationalTotal TV NationalBVOD National
1SEVEN NEWSSeven1,983,0001,232,00043,000
29NewsNine1,656,00097600059,000
3A CURRENT AFFAIRNine1,382,900924,00052,000
4RBTNine1,376,000633,00036,000
5THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven1,191,000568,00019,000
6THE FRONT BARSeven1,081,000462,00015,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC1,077,000788,00027,000
8HOME AND AWAYSeven1,072,000742,00071000
9EMERGENCYNine1,048,000507,00026,000
10TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIANine1,031,000506,00028,000
11HOME AND AWAY – LATESeven1,008,000642,00059,000
127.30-EVABC1, 003,000613,00022,000
13SUNRISESeven962,000384,00023,000
14GRAND DESIGNS TRANSFORMATIONS-EVABC950,000517,00031,000
15TODAYNine795,000321,00030,000
16THE DOG HOUSE AUSTRALIA10761,000367,00013,000
179NEWS AFTERNOONNine720,000346,00016000
18PPA -ENCORENine716,000369,00017,000
19NEWS BREAKFAST-AMABC709,000259,00014,000
20SEVEN NEWS AT 4Seven663,000320,00010,000
2110 NEWS FIRST10637,000307,0009,000
22THE PROJECT10617,000265,00010,000
23THE LATEST SEVEN NEWSSeven616,000341,0009,000
24TIPPING POINT UKNine613,000339,00012,000
25MARTIN CLUNES ISLANDS OF AMERICA-EVABC606,000321,0008000
26THE MORNING SHOWSeven568,000227,00013,000
27ABC NEWS MORNINGS-AMABC566,000106,0008000
28MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -WED -ENCORENine539,000230,0007,000
29HARD QUIZ S7 RPTABC509,000244,0007000
30AUSTRALIA: NOW AND THEN (R)Seven506,000173,0005,000



Please login with linkedin to comment

Nine Tipping Point TV Ratings

Latest News

SharkNinja Appoints VaynerMedia As First-Ever Creative & Media AOR In New Zealand
  • Advertising

SharkNinja Appoints VaynerMedia As First-Ever Creative & Media AOR In New Zealand

SharkNinja has appointed VaynerMedia Australia as its first creative and media agency of record for the New Zealand market. “SharkNinja is a transformative brand that is all about delivering innovative solutions to consumer challenges,” said Ben Lovitt, Marketing Director ANZ at SharkNinja. “In selecting a partner, we sought a disruptive agency that understood our goals, […]

The Gerety Awards 2024 AUNZ Jury Announced
  • Advertising

The Gerety Awards 2024 AUNZ Jury Announced

The Gerety Awards has announced their full AUNZ jury along with the early bird deadline of Friday, March 8th. The Gerety Awards are open to all advertising agencies, advertisers, studios and production companies worldwide. Both national and international campaigns may compete. Entries submitted must be broadcast, published or released in a commercial environment with client […]