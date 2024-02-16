Thursday TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Hold Its Place In Top 10
Nine’s latest quiz show offering Tipping Point Australia is holding its space in the ratings with a reach of 1,031,000.
Initially introduced to rival Seven’s evening offering, the quiz show has made a good start, regularly holding the spot for the 10th most-viewed show of the day.
To compare, Seven’s The Chase was the show with the fifth-highest reach at 1,191,000.
Seven News was the most-watched show of the night overall with a total of 1,983,000 people watching.
Behind that was 9News with a reach of 1,656,000.
Elsewhere, Seven’s The Front Bar had a total reach of 1,081,000 followed by Home and Away with 1,072,000.
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|Total TV National
|Total TV National
|BVOD National
|1
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven
|1,983,000
|1,232,000
|43,000
|2
|9News
|Nine
|1,656,000
|976000
|59,000
|3
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine
|1,382,900
|924,000
|52,000
|4
|RBT
|Nine
|1,376,000
|633,000
|36,000
|5
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven
|1,191,000
|568,000
|19,000
|6
|THE FRONT BAR
|Seven
|1,081,000
|462,000
|15,000
|7
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC
|1,077,000
|788,000
|27,000
|8
|HOME AND AWAY
|Seven
|1,072,000
|742,000
|71000
|9
|EMERGENCY
|Nine
|1,048,000
|507,000
|26,000
|10
|TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIA
|Nine
|1,031,000
|506,000
|28,000
|11
|HOME AND AWAY – LATE
|Seven
|1,008,000
|642,000
|59,000
|12
|7.30-EV
|ABC
|1, 003,000
|613,000
|22,000
|13
|SUNRISE
|Seven
|962,000
|384,000
|23,000
|14
|GRAND DESIGNS TRANSFORMATIONS-EV
|ABC
|950,000
|517,000
|31,000
|15
|TODAY
|Nine
|795,000
|321,000
|30,000
|16
|THE DOG HOUSE AUSTRALIA
|10
|761,000
|367,000
|13,000
|17
|9NEWS AFTERNOON
|Nine
|720,000
|346,000
|16000
|18
|PPA -ENCORE
|Nine
|716,000
|369,000
|17,000
|19
|NEWS BREAKFAST-AM
|ABC
|709,000
|259,000
|14,000
|20
|SEVEN NEWS AT 4
|Seven
|663,000
|320,000
|10,000
|21
|10 NEWS FIRST
|10
|637,000
|307,000
|9,000
|22
|THE PROJECT
|10
|617,000
|265,000
|10,000
|23
|THE LATEST SEVEN NEWS
|Seven
|616,000
|341,000
|9,000
|24
|TIPPING POINT UK
|Nine
|613,000
|339,000
|12,000
|25
|MARTIN CLUNES ISLANDS OF AMERICA-EV
|ABC
|606,000
|321,000
|8000
|26
|THE MORNING SHOW
|Seven
|568,000
|227,000
|13,000
|27
|ABC NEWS MORNINGS-AM
|ABC
|566,000
|106,000
|8000
|28
|MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -WED -ENCORE
|Nine
|539,000
|230,000
|7,000
|29
|HARD QUIZ S7 RPT
|ABC
|509,000
|244,000
|7000
|30
|AUSTRALIA: NOW AND THEN (R)
|Seven
|506,000
|173,000
|5,000
Please login with linkedin to commentNine Tipping Point TV Ratings
Latest News
Kinesso Australia Wins Big At Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards
Kinesso staffers' CV promises that they were "Proficient in Microsoft Office" finally paying off.
B&T’s CMO Power List Inductees Glam-Up For Exclusive Dinner With Are Media
There were some sore heads in the B&T offices this morning, though we promise the CMOs were studiously well-behaved.
Not For The Faint Hearted! Netflix To Put Advertisers In INTERACTIVE ‘Squid Game’ For TV Upfronts
Netflix ups the upfronts ante, here. B&T wondering whether 10 will give us a Survivor-style shindig later this year.
Dentsu FY2023 Results Reveal Continued Strength In Customer Transformation & Tech
Dentsu continues to talk up its tech expertise here. Staffers remain confounded by office printer, however.
ChatGPT Creator Releases Mind-Blowing Text-To-Video AI Model
Film makers and videographers join journos on the list of soon-to-be-jobless.
Seven West Media Digs Up 10.8% Stake In Mad Paws
B&T's in-house team of investment analysts describe the move as "barking."
OPINION: The ‘C’ Word We Should Be Talking About
Marketers apparently missing one big, important 'C' word — and it's not cake.
Nike, TBWA\ Sydney, Modibodi & Wavemaker Win Big At Inaugural TikTok Awards
Winners "delighted" to inform parents of the win apparently. Once they've explained TikTok, of course.
Telstra Touts Focus On AI & CX Following $1B Profits
Telstra team in the money with these results. Optus' team watch ruefully out the window.
DoorDash Asking Aussies To “Smash It” In New Brand Platform, Via The Monkeys
DoorDash seeking to uplift customers with new brand work. Set to remain the hangover go-to, however.
Lotame Launches Data Collaboration Platform To Help Manage Crumbling Cookie
Big news in the adtech world. B&T still wondering how everyone's been managing to get hold of all these biscuits.
Leo’s Stacey Karayannis & BMF’s Kiah Nicholas Named Winners In Global Next Creative Leaders Competition
Aussie creatives doing what the Rugby Union and soccer team can't - win on the world stage.
WhatCameNext_ Refreshes Australian Insect Repellent RiD
And we thought the bites, itching and irritation did a decent-enough marketing job for insect repellent.
🍾Samantha Singer Took Home First Prize Last Week: Could You Be Next?🍾
Singer will be the talk of the office with this news. HR meeting on Monday morning reportedly already booked in.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Rugby League Season Kicks Off With A Showcase Of Indigenous & Māori Culture
The League season is fast approaching. If they make it all out of Las Vegas, that is.
Chastity Belts & Taped Mouths: Peter V’Landys Jokes On Hughesy, Ed & Erin Over Vegas Fears
Daily Mail reporters really hoping that what happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas.
location:live Unveils lo:live To The Australian Market & Offers Prime Australian Brand Spaces
location:live unveils Australian offering - thongs, kangaroos and cork hats noticeably absent.
Slew Of Promotions As Australian Community Media Positions National Sales Team For Strategic Growth
ACM's new sales team reportedly already squabbling over seat closest to the boss and who gets to hit the gong.
Rugby Australia Launches The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific Season New Campaign From Revolver
Sadly, the Super Rugby Pacific teams aren't heading to Vegas for an all-time Royal Rumble clash with the NRL ladder.
Tourism Tasmania Launches AI Tool That Turns Prompts Into Art, Via BMF And Orchard
BMF highlighting the work of Tassie artists here. B&T prefers the work of Tassie distillers, however.
SharkNinja Appoints VaynerMedia As First-Ever Creative & Media AOR In New Zealand
SharkNinja has appointed VaynerMedia Australia as its first creative and media agency of record for the New Zealand market. “SharkNinja is a transformative brand that is all about delivering innovative solutions to consumer challenges,” said Ben Lovitt, Marketing Director ANZ at SharkNinja. “In selecting a partner, we sought a disruptive agency that understood our goals, […]
Thursday TV Ratings: Bride Slams Husband For Being A “Television Watcher” In MAFS
MAFS star slams husband for watching the box with no hint of irony - a truly remarkable accomplishment.
Domino’s Pedantic Response To Banned Ad
Domino's splitting hairs here. But, in our experience, it should focus on pulling hairs from its pizzas.
Advertising Associates Opens New Sydney Office Following KIA Account Win
Sydney agencies fume as Advertising Associates opens office & heads straight to the top of the Yellow Pages.
The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Are Your Chance To Make History & You Have Just A Fortnight To Enter!
With just a fortnight to go, you'd better be snappy entering the latest and greatest APAC awards.
Smart! Boundy! Pandey & More! Watch B&T’s CMO Power List Inductees Dispense Marketing Wisdom
Struggle with self-worth? Don't watch these smart & funny CMOs tell you why they're so great.
Sales For Friendship Bracelets Up 15,200% On eBay As Swift Mania Takes Hold Of Australia
Are you getting bored of TayTay? You've got a tough fortnight ahead.
More Than 15,000 Votes Cast ALREADY For B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award, Presented By Vevo!
The leaders are reaping the rewards of all those coffee runs, vape-lending and shouting post-work beers.
Can Coles & Woolies Convince Consumers That They’re On Their Side?
It's going to be a tough few months in the press for Coles & Woolies. But, then again, do they ever get an easy ride?
Aussies Encouraged To Flush Away Their Exes With Who Gives A Crap Valentines Day Campaign
Did you spend last night gorging on Ben & Jerry's and downing boxes of wine? Take solace in this campaign.
The Gerety Awards 2024 AUNZ Jury Announced
The Gerety Awards has announced their full AUNZ jury along with the early bird deadline of Friday, March 8th. The Gerety Awards are open to all advertising agencies, advertisers, studios and production companies worldwide. Both national and international campaigns may compete. Entries submitted must be broadcast, published or released in a commercial environment with client […]
Greg Graham, Julie Anne Longano & Sue Squillace Join Advertising Industry Careers Advisory Board
B&T's Greg 'Sparrow' Graham gets a new gig. Now it's clear where he's been disappearing to every afternoon.
Production Company Poppet Expands Internationally With UK Directors & Fresh Australian Talent
Poppet expands with new Pom outpost. Promises not to talk about the weather & intricacies of soccer's offside trap.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Geelong Maintains Record Breaking Sponsorship Despite Dramatic Fall From Grace In 2023
B&T's studious reporting of brand names on shirts continues apace here.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Cowboys Off To A Rocky Start As Future Of Sponsors Remains Uncertain
Despite the name, we're not expecting any new spurs, 'shine or six-shooter sponsorships this season.
Alone Australia Returns For Highly Anticipated Season 2 On 27 March
Alone Australia returns next month. After the last winner took home $250k, we expect they weren't alone for long, either.