Thursday TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Hold Its Place In Top 10

Nine’s latest quiz show offering Tipping Point Australia is holding its space in the ratings with a reach of 1,031,000.

Initially introduced to rival Seven’s evening offering, the quiz show has made a good start, regularly holding the spot for the 10th most-viewed show of the day.

To compare, Seven’s The Chase was the show with the fifth-highest reach at 1,191,000.

Seven News was the most-watched show of the night overall with a total of 1,983,000 people watching.

Behind that was 9News with a reach of 1,656,000.

Elsewhere, Seven’s The Front Bar had a total reach of 1,081,000 followed by Home and Away with 1,072,000.

Rank Show Network Total TV National Total TV National BVOD National 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven 1,983,000 1,232,000 43,000 2 9News Nine 1,656,000 976000 59,000 3 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,382,900 924,000 52,000 4 RBT Nine 1,376,000 633,000 36,000 5 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,191,000 568,000 19,000 6 THE FRONT BAR Seven 1,081,000 462,000 15,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,077,000 788,000 27,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven 1,072,000 742,000 71000 9 EMERGENCY Nine 1,048,000 507,000 26,000 10 TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIA Nine 1,031,000 506,000 28,000 11 HOME AND AWAY – LATE Seven 1,008,000 642,000 59,000 12 7.30-EV ABC 1, 003,000 613,000 22,000 13 SUNRISE Seven 962,000 384,000 23,000 14 GRAND DESIGNS TRANSFORMATIONS-EV ABC 950,000 517,000 31,000 15 TODAY Nine 795,000 321,000 30,000 16 THE DOG HOUSE AUSTRALIA 10 761,000 367,000 13,000 17 9NEWS AFTERNOON Nine 720,000 346,000 16000 18 PPA -ENCORE Nine 716,000 369,000 17,000 19 NEWS BREAKFAST-AM ABC 709,000 259,000 14,000 20 SEVEN NEWS AT 4 Seven 663,000 320,000 10,000 21 10 NEWS FIRST 10 637,000 307,000 9,000 22 THE PROJECT 10 617,000 265,000 10,000 23 THE LATEST SEVEN NEWS Seven 616,000 341,000 9,000 24 TIPPING POINT UK Nine 613,000 339,000 12,000 25 MARTIN CLUNES ISLANDS OF AMERICA-EV ABC 606,000 321,000 8000 26 THE MORNING SHOW Seven 568,000 227,000 13,000 27 ABC NEWS MORNINGS-AM ABC 566,000 106,000 8000 28 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -WED -ENCORE Nine 539,000 230,000 7,000 29 HARD QUIZ S7 RPT ABC 509,000 244,000 7000 30 AUSTRALIA: NOW AND THEN (R) Seven 506,000 173,000 5,000