Thursday TV Ratings: Bride Slams Husband For Being A “Television Watcher” In MAFS

Sofia Geraghty
They say that it’s important in life to know your audience, but it appears one MAFS bride didn’t get the memo.

Despite Married At First Sight being a TV Show – one of the most popular ones – it didn’t stop bride Sara from laying into her husband Tim for being one of the people who watches TV.

She was still assessing if they were right for each other because of some significant differences.

“Because our lifestyles are very different. He’s a television watcher! He eats sugar!”

Can love win?

The drama fuelled Nine to victory with 2.4 million people watching the show last night.

Seven’s Australian Idol put up a not-too-shabby fight with a total of 1.6 million people signing up to watch.

Meanwhile, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office had 1.3 million views and 1.2 million watched The Chase.

