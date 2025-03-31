Thrill Ride Productions Launches In Melbourne & Unveils ‘Unsanctioned’ Spot For Heaps Normal Paying Homage To ‘Ghosts Of Beer-Ads-Past’

Newly launched production company Thrill Ride Productions in Melbourne this week has unveiled its first spot for Heaps Normal, in partnership with Recliner.
On the surface, it seems like a standard launch, but the ad is not one commissioned by Heaps Normal. Thrill Ride’s founder and creative director Travis Crosbie approached Heaps Normal’s CEO via LinkedIn to propose the spec ad concept.
“I wanted Heaps Normal on board from the beginning. Their CEO seemed enthusiastic about the idea of a free commercial and connected me with their head of brand, which set things in motion,” Crosbie said.
“While having the brand’s backing would have lent authenticity to the ad upon launch, we ultimately needed to produce something that showcased our creative capabilities and production expertise. It was a tough decision, but we amicably agreed to part ways”.
“We’re always eager to push boundaries and collaborate with fresh creative voices, so when Travis approached us, we jumped at the opportunity,” executive producer, Recliner, Lawrence Phelan said.
Despite the lack of official endorsement, Heaps Normal permitted Thrill Ride to proceed independently with the spec ad.
“As a commercial director, it was straightforward to market my personal brand by showcasing directed spots on my website and social media. Launching a production company is different. It’s generally frowned upon to feature projects we haven’t produced ourselves. Since Thrill Ride isn’t adopting a rostered director model, displaying examples of our work on the website posed a challenge,” Phelan added.
With over 15 years in the industry, Crosbie has collaborated with brands such as Fisher-Price, Pringles, John Deere, Telstra, Bendigo Bank, and Dulux, working across agencies and production companies.
“Production houses are generally founded by producers. As a director, I see the value of having a production company that is creatively led. I can have those creative conversations and input earlier on in the production process – agencies, in particular, can bring us in earlier in the process,” Crosbie added.
“That’s why making something that was a little wild and out there for our launch spot was critical”.
The project received support from producer Mark Day and Lawrence Phelan at Recliner, who assisted with production. The resulting spot is a homage to Australian beer advertisements of the past.
