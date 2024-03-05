‘Those In the Know DFO’: DFO Launch Brand Refresh With Creative Agency Taboo

DFO takes on brand refresh with creative campaign in partnership with Melbourne-based creative agency Taboo.

Premium outlet shopping centre DFO has released a new creative campaign in collaboration with creative agency Taboo, ‘Those In The Know DFO’, encouraging buyers to purchase luxury products for a discounted price.

In response to the growing demand for face-to-face discounted retail, the campaign seeks to solidify DFO’s position as the ultimate destination for affordable premium fashionable retail experiences.

The campaign is based on the concept that outlet shopping is a talent and a skill, and DFO celebrates the ‘know-mads’ who get it.

The key concept of the campaign is ‘Paying full price. NEVER. Shopping around. CLEVER’ encouraging shoppers to re-consider their initial purchasing streams.

The concept is brought to life through film, OOH, radio, digital and in-store platforms with a series of experiential activations set to roll out throughout the year.