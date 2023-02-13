This Is Flow Wins AirAsia’s $6 Million Media

This is Flow has added AirAsia to its growing client portfolio. The win of the $6 million-plus account came after a competitive pitch and the return to market for the airline following COVID.

AirAsia is an award-winning low-cost airline, flying to over 120 Asian destinations such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and more. They have been awarded the world’s best value airline 13 years in a row amongst many other accolades and are continually adding more routes and flights as international travel continues to rebuild.

Flow will work with AirAsia across a full suite of marketing services, including media planning and buying in Australia and New Zealand, and will also run key market activations and manage social content, influencers and creative through Flow’s partners, L&A Social.

Karen Chan, AirAsia group chief commercial officer said: “We are thrilled to work with This is Flow as our chosen strategic partner to take our brand to the next level in Australia and New Zealand in two key markets we are returning to first, post pandemic. Our brand is about connecting people and connecting places, between ASEAN and Oceania and beyond with the widest network and best value fares.”

Jimmy Hyett, founder and CEO of This is Flow added, “Australians have a deep connection with Asia as a destination and, after a challenging few years’, we’re really seeing renewed excitement about international travel coming to life again.

With a vibrant brand and a passionate team, Flow can add to the mix lots of fun activations, great media, and engaging content – when combined, makes AirAsia a dream client to work with, and we’re so excited to be a part of their growth story in a rebounding travel industry.”

This Is Flow ended 2022 with a host of new business wins including Experience Co, GPT group and Rock Face, and saw the agency grow to over 30 staff. Flow also recently announced the hire of Catherine Rushton as its Chief Strategy Officer from Mindshare. Further announcements on account gains and new staff will be coming soon.