Thinkerbell Unveils New Brand Work For Bupa

Thinkerbell has launched a new brand platform for Bupa – healthcaring. The idea unites Bupa’s business units – including health insurance, optical, dental and aged care – under one banner, and introduces a suite of new brand assets to create distinctiveness and consistency across the portfolio.

The launch work focuses on a key insight – if every part of your mind and body are interconnected, then shouldn’t your healthcare be too? It demonstrates Bupa’s unique position in the Australian market to care for your overall health with a diverse range of health services.

Thinkerbell national chief creative Jim Ingram said: “No bit of your body works in isolation, it’s all interconnected, and it just makes sense that your healthcare should work in the same way. Healthcaring gives Bupa a unique position in the healthcare category, and Bupa members the confidence they need to take on life.”

Bupa’s head of brand Alexandra Silk said: “Healthcaring unifies our brand narrative. It’s helping to align our business around a shared ambition, the idea of more proactive, human and connected care to make it easier for our members to look after their health.”

The idea comes to life across a range of channels, including broadcast, digital, outdoor, radio, social and more.

Credits

Client: Bupa

Agency: Thinkerbell

Media: Atomic 212

Production House: The Producers

Post and online – FIN

Sonic Logo: Resonance

Sound: Bang Bang

Stills: Photoplay