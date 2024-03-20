Thinkerbell Promotes Sesh Moodley To Executive Creative Tinker

Thinkerbell has announced the promotion of Sesh Moodley to executive creative tinker.

Sesh joined Thinkerbell as head creative tinker in May 2020, bringing over two decades of experience from creative leadership positions across the UK, Australia, and the USA in top-tier agencies such as Crispin Porter + Bogusky, AKQA, 72andsunny, Saatchi & Saatchi and Victor & Spoils. In his time at Thinkerbell, Sesh has been instrumental to the growth of the North agency, its creative output and recognition within the industry – starting when it was only six people and helping develop it into a 50+ strong creative powerhouse. His creative vision and determination has led several of Thinkerbell’s most acclaimed pieces of work, such as Climate Warriors and Invisible Fires for NRMA Insurance, CGU’s Tall Poppy and Furphy’s What the Truck.

Sesh’s work continues to deliver measured magic for clients like Menulog. He co-directed Wu-Tang Clan legend Inspectah Deck for ‘Dolla Dolla Deals’ and got paparazzi snaps for a custom-designed delivery bag worn by Christina Aguilera.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Sesh for many years and his desire to agitate for brilliant ideas only seems to grow stronger. He perfectly embodies the Thinkerbell model of Measured Magic and is always looking for ways to push boundaries,” said Paul Swann, chief creative tinker at Thinkerbell North.

“I’ve loved being part of the growth of Thinkerbell over the last four years. We’ve got an amazing roster of ambitious clients and a model that liberates creativity, I couldn’t be more excited about the next chapter,” Sesh said.