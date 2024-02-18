Thinkerbell & Laneway Music Festival Founder Launch New Conscious Water Brand

Creative agency Thinkerbell, in partnership with the founder of Laneway Music Festival Jerome Borazio’s company, Mr B, has launched a new water brand, Water Can.

The brand is made from 100% purified still or sparkling water and packaged in an aluminium can with no plastic bottles in sight. The brand name ‘Water Can’, is a promise to talk to the benefits that only a 100% water can offer.

● What can make you healthier?

● What can keep you hydrated?

● What can keep you focused?

● What can aid weight loss?

● What can relieve constipation?

… get it?

Further, Water Can has been made available at festivals, such as Laneways Music Festival. Here it was sold in a screw top can, alongside hydration stations where Australians are encouraged to refill their empty Water Can cans with water to minimise costs to the consumer, and minimise environmental waste. It’s also obviously canned, and not bottled for environmental and health reasons too. Who can save the planet?

“Water Can is a fun step into co-ownership of brands and product design for Thinkerbell and the team has done a great job in coming up with a water brand that’s pretty interesting,” said Adam Ferrier of Thinkerbell and Water Can.

“To celebrate the launch, Water Can released the ‘Sweat Shirt’ to help combat partygoers’ dehydration. The shirt reveals a design when it gets wet from sweat that acts as a voucher for a free Water Can. It serves as a reminder for Aussies to drink water and remain hydrated throughout the Laneway festival,” said Chief Creative Tinker Tom Wenborn.

The apparel was given to festival-goers, where they could redeem their free Water Can at any of the hydration stations by wearing the Sweat Shirt.

“We’re stoked to have created Water Can – as we understand the importance of staying hydrated to feel good. Attendee safety and a safe environment are always one of our top priorities,” said St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival and Water Can co-founder Jerome Borazio.

The 450mL Water Can Still and Water Can Sparkling cans have been rolled out at Laneway Festivals across Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth, and will be available at outlets across Australia for RRP $6.00.

Credits

Client: Water Can

Design, Creative, Earned and Media: Thinkerbell

Production: Hotel Bell @Thinkerbell