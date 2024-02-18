Thinkerbell & Laneway Music Festival Founder Launch New Conscious Water Brand

Thinkerbell & Laneway Music Festival Founder Launch New Conscious Water Brand
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Creative agency Thinkerbell, in partnership with the founder of Laneway Music Festival Jerome Borazio’s company, Mr B, has launched a new water brand, Water Can.

The brand is made from 100% purified still or sparkling water and packaged in an aluminium can with no plastic bottles in sight. The brand name ‘Water Can’, is a promise to talk to the benefits that only a 100% water can offer.

● What can make you healthier?

● What can keep you hydrated?

● What can keep you focused?

● What can aid weight loss?

● What can relieve constipation?

… get it?

Water Can Out Of Home

Further, Water Can has been made available at festivals, such as Laneways Music Festival. Here it was sold in a screw top can, alongside hydration stations where Australians are encouraged to refill their empty Water Can cans with water to minimise costs to the consumer, and minimise environmental waste. It’s also obviously canned, and not bottled for environmental and health reasons too. Who can save the planet?

“Water Can is a fun step into co-ownership of brands and product design for Thinkerbell and the team has done a great job in coming up with a water brand that’s pretty interesting,” said Adam Ferrier of Thinkerbell and Water Can.

“To celebrate the launch, Water Can released the ‘Sweat Shirt’ to help combat partygoers’ dehydration. The shirt reveals a design when it gets wet from sweat that acts as a voucher for a free Water Can. It serves as a reminder for Aussies to drink water and remain hydrated throughout the Laneway festival,” said Chief Creative Tinker Tom Wenborn.

The apparel was given to festival-goers, where they could redeem their free Water Can at any of the hydration stations by wearing the Sweat Shirt.

“We’re stoked to have created Water Can – as we understand the importance of staying hydrated to feel good. Attendee safety and a safe environment are always one of our top priorities,” said St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival and Water Can co-founder Jerome Borazio.

The 450mL Water Can Still and Water Can Sparkling cans have been rolled out at Laneway Festivals across Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth, and will be available at outlets across Australia for RRP $6.00.

Credits

Client: Water Can

Design, Creative, Earned and Media: Thinkerbell

Production: Hotel Bell @Thinkerbell




Please login with linkedin to comment

laneway Thinkerbell water can

Latest News

Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth
  • Marketing

Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth

Canto has announced that it has chosen Sydney to establish its APAC hub, to service its growing client base and to scale up growth in the ANZ market. The growing software business already works with 3,000 customers globally and notable Australian companies – such as Ramsay Pharmacy, Journey Beyond, Charles Darwin University and Cotton On […]

ZRO Fox Launches With AI & Programmatic Trading Platform
  • Technology

ZRO Fox Launches With AI & Programmatic Trading Platform

ZRO Fox is a first-to-market data-focused programmatic solution for brands and agencies preparing for an increasingly AI-optimised future. The business launches are headed by founder David Gaskill, his latest venture since departing Simon Ryan’s Foxcatcher, building upon a strong track record of product development and data-driven investment optimisation. ZRO Fox has launched to prepare brands […]

Gogglebox Australia Recruits Brand New Reality Loving Household Ahead Of New Season
  • Media

Gogglebox Australia Recruits Brand New Reality Loving Household Ahead Of New Season

Gogglebox Australia will introduce a new household – Mia, Bree and Lainey to join Australia’s favourite armchair critics when the brand-new season premieres Thursday, 22 February, at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 Play. Hailing from The Shire in Sydney, this young, talented trio are set to enter living rooms across Australia. Mia (26) is a […]

SafetyCulture Revs Up Partnership With NASCAR Driver Shane van Gisbergen 
  • Marketing

SafetyCulture Revs Up Partnership With NASCAR Driver Shane van Gisbergen 

SafetyCulture, the $2.7 billion global tech company known for helping frontline teams find better ways of working, is excited to announce its sponsorship of NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen as he aims to leave a lasting impression in the 2024 racing season. As he continues to defy expectations and improve his performance on the track […]