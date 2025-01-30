Thinkerbell Brings The Laughs In New Work Promoting Vodafone’s Expanded Network

Vodafone has doubled its network coverage around the country and Thinkerbell has created a laugh-filled campaign to talk it up.

Paul Swann, chief creative tinker at Thinkerbell said of the new campaign “Vodafone activating double coverage is a big deal, we needed to create something that communicated the scale of this change – a big red button seemed like a pretty good place to start. This has been a particularly fun project to apply our measured magic to, and we can’t wait to see it out in the world.”

Vodafone’s head of brand, Lisa Cronin said “This campaign celebrates huge news for Australia by offering a playful and imaginative glimpse into the moment our enhanced coverage transforms connectivity for Australians. It’s a testament to our commitment to delivering better, more reliable service, no matter where you are in the country.”

The spot was produced by Scoundrel and is set to Patrick Hernandez’s 1979 disco hit ‘Born to be Alive’. The campaign will roll out across TV, cinema, online video and will be supported by OOH, radio and social.

Phillippa Netolicky, Thinkerbell’s GM said “At Thinkerbell, we’re passionate about creating work that captures the imagination and delivers real impact. We’ve been working closely with TPG Telecom for several years, and we were delighted to bring our creativity to this project for Vodafone.”

Credits:

Agency: Thinkerbell

Client: Vodafone

Production: Scoundrel

Director: Ariel Martin

Post Production: ARC

Sound: Electric Sheep Music

Media agency: Starcom