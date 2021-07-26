Think You Can Do A Better Vaccine Ad Than The Government? Introducing B&T’s Good AZ Gold Ad Industry Challenge

We all know the government vaccine ads have been more shot in the dark than shooting for the stars.

So, B&T has devised a solution: a competition to create the best ad for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

We’re still toying with the name, but Adland: you’ve got one shot (ba dum tsss) to get this one right.

People are actually rioting in the streets. Shit is getting real. We need to get out of this mess, and we need to do it fast. Adland, your time has come. Yes, we’ve all aired our grievances with what has come before, how much money the government has not put behind it and the politicising of what should be very clear messages.

Knowing how marvellous you all are, B&T is throwing open our audience to all comers to put their best efforts out there in the hope we’ll come across the “Life be in it” campaign of our time.

Australia has always been held in high esteem globally as one of the benchmark countries when it comes to public health communications and right now, we need to pull the proverbial rabbit out of the hat!

So, it’s simple. B&T understands there was 30 odd agencies pitching for the Federal Government’s vaccine messaging so there’s probably a killer idea or two just lying around in bottom drawers. No doubt everyone has mused over it in the wee hours of the morning and thought: now that’s a slogan!

Hell, B&T sat down (virtually of course) with a packet of cigarettes and half a case of VB and came up with the following slogans just this morning:

Adland: We’ve got one shot

Adland shoots for (AZ) gold

AdJab

Adland: Moving the needle on AZ

Okay, no Cannes Lions there just yet, but you can see it’s not that hard.

So, whether it’s rebadging AZ’s credentials (we’re all supposed to have that now aren’t we?). Or just getting the anti-vaxers to lock themselves away and stay off Facebook. Let’s get the message out there.

Send your ideas to B&T (story boards and concepts are all good) and we’ll show case them to the entire advertising, marketing and media and let you be the judge!

And then we’ll talk to a few of our dear friends in the media game and see if we can’t just get one or two on air.

This is your chance to do something actually life-changing: convicing Australia to get vaccinated. If Sunday’s protests are anything to go by, then by god, we need your help!

Go on, get your ideas in here. Your ad could get Australia vaxxed.