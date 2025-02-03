“There’s More Space For Vulnerability”: Beau Ryan, Aaron Woods & Natarsha Belling Add A Profoundly Human Touch To Triple M Breakfast

In a media landscape saturated with sports coverage, Triple M Sydney’s new breakfast team is carving out a unique niche. Led by Beau Ryan, Natarsha Belling, and Aaron Woods, the show blends the hard edge of sports analysis with the warmth of personal storytelling, offering a profoundly human approach for the station renowned for its sports acumen.

B&T chatted with the hosting trio alongside Laura Bouchet, Triple M Sydney’s first female content manager. Just two weeks in, the chemistry between the hosts is palpable, the audience engagement is booming, and the buzz both on-air and online is undeniable.

A Natural Fit for Sports Fans—and Everyone Else

Triple M has long been synonymous with sports, but the addition of this trio has reinvigorated the station’s breakfast slot. Ryan, known for his energetic television career, including hosting The Amazing Race Australia and his iconic stint on The Footy Show – after retiring from the NRL with an injury in 2014, brings his gift of storytelling to the airwaves. His anecdotes from his sporting past and his TV escapades have quickly become a hit with listeners.

“Radio gives me the chance to reveal more of myself,” Ryan explained. “I’m sharing the real me—my trials, my funny moments, and even the things I’ve struggled with. There’s a natural connection when you’re this open with an audience.” Whether recounting a laugh-out-loud story or reflecting on life after rugby league, Ryan’s relatable style keeps listeners hooked.

Aaron Woods, fresh from retiring from the NRL in 2024, provides expert insight into the modern game but with an emphasis on empathy. “Being so fresh out of the game gives me a perspective that’s still raw,” Woodsy said. “I’ve lived through the pressures of balancing performance with life off the field—especially in the social media age—and I want to share that with our audience.”

“Back in the day, we didn’t talk about how we felt,” he said. “Now, there’s more space for vulnerability, for acknowledging that players are human beings first. That’s something I’m passionate about bringing to our show.”

Natarsha Belling, an experienced journalist and recent addition to Channel Seven’s midday bulletin, rounds out the team with her sharp news sense and ability to connect with listeners on a personal level. “I love radio because it allows us to be a voice for our city,” she said. “In an age where so many people feel unheard, this platform gives us a chance to connect, to have meaningful conversations, and to share not just news but what really matters to people.”

A Human Touch

Triple M’s breakfast show strikes a delicate balance between humour, heart, and hard facts. This trio brings a fresh, conversational tone to Sydney mornings – like being invited to listen in on a chat with a group of friends.

“The chemistry between us felt natural right from the start,” Belling shared. “We all bring something different to the table, but there’s a shared respect and camaraderie that makes the show flow so effortlessly.”

Beau echoed her sentiment, saying, “I genuinely miss these guys when I go home. That’s how much fun we’re having.”

It’s this authentic connection that resonates with listeners. The team’s ability to pivot from a heartfelt story to a hilarious bit without missing a beat is a testament to their chemistry.

Behind the scenes, Bouchet has been instrumental in shaping the show. With nearly two decades of experience in radio, Bouchet brings a fresh perspective to the station.

“Launching a new show is always exciting,” Bouchet said. “What I love about this team is how human they are. Beau is a natural storyteller, Tarsh is the smartest person in the room, and Woodsy has this infectious enthusiasm. Together, they bring a unique energy that’s connecting with our listeners.”

Bouchet’s leadership is already paying dividends. The show has racked up over a million views on social media in just nine days, callers have been flooding the lines, and feedback from listeners has been overwhelmingly positive. “The buzz in the building is palpable,” she added. “We’re hearing from people who are switching over from other stations. That’s huge.”

“It feels like this team has been together for years”.

While the first two weeks have been a roaring success, the team is just getting started. Ryan hinted at more personal stories to come, particularly as the footy season heats up. “There’s so much more to share, and I think the audience is ready to go deeper with us,” he said.

For Belling, the focus remains on delivering variety and authenticity. “Radio is all about light and shade,” she said. “Some days, we’ll tackle serious news; other days, we’ll just have a laugh. That’s life, and that’s what we’re trying to reflect.”

And for Woodsy, it’s about giving listeners an insider’s view of rugby league while celebrating the humanity of the players. “The game is in great shape, and I’m excited to bring that to our audience,” he said.

The early success of the show is no accident—it’s the result of careful planning, genuine chemistry, and a commitment to connecting with listeners on a deeper level. As Laura put it, “This is just the beginning. We’re building something really special here, and I can’t wait to see where it goes.”