Theory Crew Makes Four New Hires, Expands Service Offering

Melbourne-based agency Theory Crew has announced the appointment of four newly created roles and a promotion to kick-off the new financial year.

Eugene Loane has been appointed to the role of senior account director – digital. Loane joins Theory Crew from News Corp where he was network partnerships director working with lifestyle brands across key titles; Taste, Delicious, Escape, Stellar, Body+Soul and Kidspot. Prior to News Corp, he held key APAC roles at Stylehaul and Snakk Media in Singapore.

Loane heads up Theory Crew’s expanding digital and paid media offering.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Theory Crew team in this exciting growth phase and can’t wait to work with our amazing clientele to help them drive consistent growth and ROI,” he said.

Ashleigh Dyer has been appointed as account director – PR. She joins Theory Crew with a wealth of experience having worked freelance for own hospitality PR business Pinch of Salt PR, and as account director at iD Collective. Dyer heads up Theory Crew’s foundation services; PR and influencer marketing.

“It has been inspiring joining Theory Crew and being welcomed by a team who not only prioritise company culture, but also follow through with their actions and value quality above all else,” Dyer said.

Andrew Fortunatow joins the Theory Crew from South Australia in a newly developed role of digital campaign manager. Fortunatow has built his career at the successful lifestyle start-up Spacetalk and will be responsible for leading Theory Crew’s paid social campaigns and data-driven campaigns.

Meaghan Jamieson joins Theory Crew’s digital team as an account executive.

Theory Crew’s founder and managing director Felicity Grey (pictured) said the newly created roles are a result of a rapidly expanding offering at Theory Crew.

“We’re known for our PR work across traditional and digital media, and our long-standing expertise in influencer marketing and now it’s time to formally extend our offering to respond to the changing media landscape. Throughout COVID we worked with our clients to offer a holistic marketing approach.”

“We executed a range of short, sharp campaigns throughout the pandemic resulting in up to 67 per cent sales uplift. Our modern digi-PR approach is designed with the market in mind and mixes paid, earned and owned to give brands performance based results.”

Internally, Theory Crew has promoted three positions, including Angela Reynoldson, promoted from account director to the newly created role of general manager.

“Angela has been instrumental in our growth over the years. Her commitment to our clients’ businesses is paramount to our success. She is an absolute pleasure to work with and I am thrilled to appoint her to this newly created role,” Grey said.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Theory Crew since 2013 and I’m honoured to take up the new General Manager role as we commence our next phase of growth. I am so proud of the team’s achievements during the past challenging year. Theory Crew has some exciting initiatives on the agenda this year, and a talented team which I am proud to lead,” Reynoldson said.