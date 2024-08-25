The Wiggles Join ARN’s iHeart, Launch New Podcast For Parents

The Wiggles have launched a new podcast for parents as part of ARN’s iHeart network.

The show, Wiggle Talk: A Podcast for Parents, launched today and promises to be an engaging and insightful offering giving parents unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the Wiggles family, combining expert parenting advice and a glimpse into the lives of The Wiggles parents, hosted by the warm, familiar voices of Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie, and special guest Blue Wiggle Anthony Field.

In each episode of Wiggle Talk, listeners are invited to join Pryce and Gillespie as they openly share their personal experiences and learnings as fathers and call upon their expert friends to help guide all parents – and themselves – through this journey.

Pryce, a proud dad to his toddler son Asher, and Lachy, father to twin toddler daughters Lulu and Lottie, and stepfather to Jasper, navigate the ups and downs of parenting young children. Their heartfelt and light-hearted stories offer a warm and relatable glimpse into the realities of family life, making this podcast an essential listen for parents seeking engaging and insightful advice.

Pryce said, “We’ve always aimed to create a safe, supportive space for children, and now we want to extend that to parents. Wiggle Talk is our way of opening up about the real challenges and joys of parenting, sharing what we’ve learned, and supporting families through these early years. We know how to educate and entertain children but a lot of the other aspects of parenting are very new to us. So, we want to bring other parents along for the ride as we learn together.”

Purple Wiggle and co-host Gillespie added, “As fathers, we know firsthand how overwhelming parenting can be. We want Wiggle Talk to be a place where parents can find not only practical tips but also a sense of community and reassurance, with plenty of laughs together along the way.”

OG Blue Wiggle Field also offers up his expertise with the weekly Ask Anthony segment, where listeners can pose their parenting questions to The Wiggles’ founder, early-childhood expert, and father of three (including his daughter Lucia who is now a fellow Blue Wiggle alongside him.)

“Anthony is a cherished figure for generations of children and parents alike and this podcast is a wonderful opportunity for him to share his wealth of knowledge and wisdom with us all. His comforting presence and practical advice make him a truly trusted and reassuring voice for all of us parents who are navigating the challenges of raising young children”, explained Gillespie.

Each episode will also feature a special guest or expert, offering professional insights alongside The Wiggles’ personal parenting experiences. Guests in coming episodes include well-known personalities such as Maggie Dent, Terri Irwin, Ms Rachel, Hugh van Cuylenburg, Dr Shefali, Gen Muir, Dr Justin Coulson, Jocelyn Manzanarez and Dr Tovah Klein who each contribute their unique perspectives and expertise to enrich the discussions.

As trusted figures in children’s education and entertainment, The Wiggles bring decades of experience and a deep understanding of early childhood development. Wiggle Talk leverages this expertise, providing parents with practical advice and engaging conversation on crucial topics for raising toddlers. Episodes cover a wide range of themes, from managing sleep and establishing routines to handling tantrums and understanding the importance of play.

On The Wiggles joining ARN’s iHeart, Corey Layton, head of digital audio, commented, “We are excited to bring Wiggle Talk: A Wiggles Podcast for Parents to audiences locally and globally. While they’ve been dazzling children for years, it’s comforting to know that behind the scenes, The Wiggles have the same curveballs and questions as all parents. Hearing The Wiggles explore this with experts and guests is a brilliant addition to the iHeart slate.”