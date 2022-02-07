The SMH & The Age Names Osman Faruqi As Culture News Editor

The SMH & The Age Names Osman Faruqi As Culture News Editor
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Award-winning journalist and editor Osman Faruqi has been appointed culture news editor for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

He will be responsible for driving the culture team’s daily news agenda, delivering breaking news and trending stories across television, film, books, music, the arts, celebrity and pop culture.

Faruqi is a highly experienced writer, news editor and senior manager who is deeply passionate about arts and culture.

His previous roles include deputy editor at ABC Life, presenter on ABC TV’s The Mix, news editor at Junkee Media and reporter for ABC Radio National’s Background Briefing for which he won a Kennedy Award.

He is currently head of audio at Schwartz Media, responsible for executive producing the 7am podcast as well as regularly writing for The Saturday Paper and The Monthly. His weekly podcast The Culture won best arts and culture podcast at the Australian Podcast Awards.

“We are very excited to have someone of Osman’s calibre and experience heading up the culture news team at The Age and The Herald,” said Tory Maguire, executive editor. “His passion for the subject and building audiences will ensure our mastheads continue to have the best culture coverage in the country.”

Faruqi, who contributed opinion pieces to the mastheads over summer, said he’s excited to drive the mastheads’ culture coverage.

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have an extraordinary stable of culture writers and reporters, and I can’t wait to work with them and our team of contributors to create engaging, smart and must-read news and features across television, film, books, music, the arts, celebrity and pop culture,” he said.

“The best culture writing can help us understand what we as a society value and care about. It can be informative, fun and thought-provoking – and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to lead the team at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age to do just that.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

osman faruqi The Age The Sydney Morning Herald

Latest News

Charles Darwin “Endorses” Pringles In The Brand’s First Refresh In 25 Years
  • Campaigns

Charles Darwin “Endorses” Pringles In The Brand’s First Refresh In 25 Years

Pringles is launching a new marketing campaign to connect with fans of the crisps who love expressing their playful side. “Mind Popping” is the first time the brand’s positioning has been refreshed since the launch of Pop, Play, Eat and the iconic ‘Once You Pop, You Can’t Stop’. The campaign kicks off this week with […]

ME Bank, Thinkerbell & The Superjesus’ Sarah McLeod Unveil “Making Money Good”
  • Campaigns

ME Bank, Thinkerbell & The Superjesus’ Sarah McLeod Unveil “Making Money Good”

ME Bank has kicked-off a new national advertising campaign this week that celebrates its history of “Making Money Good” and encourages Australians to do the same. Developed in conjunction with Thinkerbell, the new brand platform embraces ME’s 25-year track record of helping Australians achieve their money goals with good rates for savings and borrowing, support […]

Isentia Appoints Rainer Rhedey For CTO Role
  • Technology

Isentia Appoints Rainer Rhedey For CTO Role

Media monitoring, intelligence and insights solution provider, Isentia, has announced the appointment of Rainer Rhedey as chief technology officer. Rainer brings over 20 years of digital, technology and transformation experience to the business with involvement in a number of industries including media, financial services, professional services and technology/software companies. Chief executive, Ed Harrison, said Isentia […]

Good Tides Hard Seltzer Is All About Good Vibes In New Brand Campaign
  • Campaigns

Good Tides Hard Seltzer Is All About Good Vibes In New Brand Campaign

Much-loved Aussie vodka and sparkling water seltzer brand, Good Tides Hard Seltzer, has today launched its new brand platform and first fully integrated campaign, ‘Where Good Tides Resides’. Using fun layered visuals, the new campaign celebrates the special feeling you get when enjoying good times with the crew, kicking back and going with the flow […]

Yakkazoo Merges With Frontier Media To Form New Full-Service Ad Agency
  • Advertising

Yakkazoo Merges With Frontier Media To Form New Full-Service Ad Agency

Venetian Media Group (VMG) has today announced its creative agency, Yakkazoo has merged with media planning and buying agency, Frontier Media to form an integrated, full-service advertising agency and streamline the two companies within the wider VMG umbrella. The new integrated agency will be known as Yakkazoo, with the decision to merge driven by an […]

Sefiani Appoints Samuel Russin Senior Account Manager
  • Media

Sefiani Appoints Samuel Russin Senior Account Manager

Strategic communications agency Sefiani is pleased to announce the appointment of Samuel Russin to the role of senior account manager. With six years’ public relations, social media and marketing experience across business, finance and technology clients, Sam is an integrated communications specialist. Russin joins Sefiani from global agency Archetype where he led client accounts including […]

Host/Havas & Australian Federal Police Launch New Podcast Series To Bolster Recruiting
  • Media

Host/Havas & Australian Federal Police Launch New Podcast Series To Bolster Recruiting

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has debuted a new podcast series taking listeners deep behind the scenes of some of the country’s most involved investigations, in order to reach a new generation of recruits and continue their ‘A Step Ahead’ positioning. Host/Havas created the six-part Crime Interrupted series in partnership with the AFP and leading […]