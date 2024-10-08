The Silent Exit: New Study Sheds Light On Why Advertising Is Losing Its Experienced Workforce

Australia’s advertising industry is quietly losing professionals over 40 years of age at an alarming rate, according to results of a new survey by the Experience Advocacy Taskforce (EAT) in partnership with Advertising Industry Careers (AIC).

Results of the study indicate more than half (51.54 per cent) of exits occur between the ages of 45-54, signalling a significant talent drain of experienced professionals from the advertising industry. Alarmingly, nearly 70 per cent of those who were once considered the industry’s “Young Guns” (started in the industry at age 18-24), have left prematurely, with only one respondent retiring from the industry.

“The results clearly indicate the advertising industry is facing a silent, yet significant, talent drain due to ageism and negative perceptions of older workers,” said Greg “Sparrow” Graham, founder of the Experience Advocacy Taskforce.

“The Silent Exit is a wake-up call. To remain competitive, the industry must value the expertise and contributions of seasoned professionals and collectively work together to make age a non-issue for the next generation,” added Graham.

“To ensure the long-term health of the industry we need to eliminate age bias in hiring and prioritise the retention of experienced staff as a measure of success”.

Further insights revealed that unintentional exits made up nearly 36 per cent of respondents who left due to involuntary redundancies, far surpassing stress and moves to client-side roles (approx. 11 per cent each). The myth that older professionals can’t keep up with industry changes, especially in the digital age, is largely unfounded, with fewer than 2 per cent citing this as a reason for leaving.

The study also revealed over half (52 per cent) of exits occur between the ages of 45-54, and surprisingly signs of age-related exits start as early as age 35. This mid-career exodus is well before their time signifying a significant talent drain early and exposing serious challenges that threaten both individuals and the broader industry.

“The alarming trend of experienced professionals leaving the advertising industry is not just a loss of talent; it’s a loss of invaluable insights and creativity. Embracing the expertise of those over 40 is essential to fostering innovation and resilience within our field. We must shift our focus from age as a barrier to age as an asset,” said Adam Elliott, CEO, AIC.

Despite leaving senior roles (76.93 per cent), 23.08 per cent of respondents are still seeking work in advertising. Half indicated they are open to various types of employment—full-time, part-time, freelance. However, 70 per cent are willing to take positions below their previous level, reflecting their continued passion to contribute. Unfortunately, many face poor recruitment experiences, with “ghosting” by recruiters a common frustration.

The talent exodus is further exacerbated by the apparent shocking recruitment experiences of older job applicants, with one respondent – age 50-54 – revealing ‘I applied for 200+ jobs but didn’t get one interview’.

“Clearly, it is imperative we offer greater support and career pathways for our more experienced workforce. As a result, AIC has launched the ‘Expert Directory,’ where senior experienced people seeking full-time, part-time, or contract work can register a free profile and be found by companies wanting to tap into this experienced cohort,” added Elliott.

“With a razor-sharp focus, we can ensure the industry’s long-term health by stopping this “silent exit” of talent. It’s vital to eliminate age bias in hiring; look for new ways to recruit and retain experienced talent by offering greater support for experienced employees; and most importantly making the retention of experienced staff a measure of success,” added Graham.

“It’s not rocket science. It’s vital. And collectively the industry needs to act and move forward”.

The survey results have been released prior to Ageism Awareness Day (9 October) as a platform to continue to raise awareness of the existence and impact of ageism in Australia’s media and advertising industry.