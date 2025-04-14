The Race Is On To Get Your B&T Agency Scorecards In

Much like collecting that rare Michael Jordan hologram basketball card in the 90s, getting your Agency Scorecards in on time is a valuable proposition.

The starter gun has fired on this year’s B&T Agency Scorecards project and we’ve had an overwhelming response to date.

The research phase of this year’s project launched on 20 March with the deadline to get entries submitted due by April 25.

Enter B&T Agency Scorecards

B&T’s Agency Scorecards analyse how agencies perform and showcase achievements, trophy wins, innovation and industry leadership in a fun and constructive way.

Each scorecard assesses how an agency has performed against its previous years, taking into account broader market conditions for that year.

Agencies are then given a mark based on the year that they had considering various factors such as: the work, business performance, innovations that move the industry forward, industry accolades, people policies and culture.

The aim is to track an agency’s performance over time, rather than pitting agencies against one another.

B&T will run agency scorecards for all major agencies through a combination of our own desk research, publicly available information and what agencies supply through our Agency Scorecard portal:

Please fill out the survey for your agency by Friday, 25 April

Here’s what to expect this season

A streamlined research phase: It’s fair to say that our inaugural season rolled out later than we would have liked, and a lot has been learnt. We have listened to plenty of feedback and have refined how we collect information. By using Survey Monkey, this will make data entry, collection and analysis simpler, quicker and more robust.

A razor sharp focus: This season we are focusing on the questions that matter and will help inform scorecards. This means avoiding long lists of account wins, which are a time burden on stretched resources, as well as commercially sensitive information that agencies are uncomfortable sharing.

Better industry analysis: We have asked a handful of sentiment questions that will help B&T develop better industry wide analysis to accompany the Agency Scorecard project. It means we will provide greater industry insights and analysis about the market as we roll out Agency Scorecards in Q2.

Inviting more agencies: Last year was about inviting the major agencies in the market to take part. This year is about building on the initial cohort and widening the net.

Lifting our game on presentation: We will be conducting sports-themed photoshoots (more details coming soon) for a representative of an agency that takes part in Sydney and Melbourne. This will be brought to life through a sports collector cards theme! This will not only look spectacular, but promises to be a hoot! There will be a lot more content to accompany this year’s scorecards so stay tuned

Key dates

Research phase: Thursday, 20 March to Friday, 25 April

Agency Scorecard roll out: Late May-Early June

If you have any questions about the B&T Agency Scorecard project or portal, please email us: [email protected]

B&T hopes each agency has had a strong pre-season and is raring to go for this year’s Agency Scorecard project!

Check out: last year’s B&T Agency Scorecards.