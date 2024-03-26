The PR Group Appoints TechCrunch Senior Reporter Catherine Shu As Director Of Content & Media

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



APAC technology PR agency, The PR Group, has announced the appointment of TechCrunch senior reporter Catherine Shu as director of content & media.

Based in Taiwan, Shu will oversee content services offered by The PR Group and play a key role in the agency’s growth across Southeast Asia, including working closely with the VC and technology ecosystem.

Catherine Shu was a senior reporter at TechCrunch for twelve years. During this period, she covered startups of all shapes and sizes and breaking news from Asia and the United States. Shu was highly regarded in the industry for her analysis pieces on the tech industry in Asia, which put different markets, sectors, policies, and trends into context for international audiences. Her reporting has also appeared in the New York Times, Barron’s, and the Wall Street Journal.

“I have worked with The PR Group’s team for over a decade now and have always been impressed by the calibre of their client base and the company’s approach to storytelling. When they approached me with the opportunity and outlined their vision for the region it was something I knew I wanted to be part of and will allow me to continue to build upon my deep connections with startups and VCs. I am excited about the opportunity ahead,” said Shu.

“Catherine’s deep knowledge of the Asian region combined with her networks will enhance our ability to help global technology companies tap the immense growth opportunities that Southeast Asia affords, while also supporting regional companies to expand into new markets,” said Caroline Shawyer, CEO and co-founder of The PR Group.

“Increasingly we are seeing more companies turn to us for help in building their content hubs to drive deeper conversations across channels and audiences. Catherine will play a key role in growing this offering and enhancing our ability to help clients tell compelling stories with impact”.

“We’re delighted to have Catherine onboard and look forward to further cementing our position as a leading technology PR partner for the best and fastest growing companies in APAC”.

The PR Group has offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Singapore and has supported the growth of some of the most innovative companies in tech across B2B and consumer, including Accenture, Rippling, Dropbox, Square, GoFundMe, Deliveroo, Temple & Webster, Fiverr, Indeed, RMIT, Domain, Etsy, SEEK, Nextdoor and Zoho.




The PR Group

