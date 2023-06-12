The Popular Wilosophy Podcast Retuns On LiSTNR

Wil Anderson fans will be excited to hear that his popular interview-based podcast, Wilosophy, has officially returned with regular weekly programming and all new episodes on LiSTNR.

Wilosophy, which began in 2014, features legendary Australian comedian Wil Anderson asking smart people stupid questions, all in the hopes of finding the meaning of life. The outcome is compelling conversations that delve deep, resulting in what many guests describe as a bucket list experience.

Musical comedian and recent guest, Gabbi Bolt, said: “So much of my work as a comedian is scripted, so the opportunity to have a free-flowing, bigger-picture chat about life with Wil was cathartic. It means the world to be featured on Wilosophy among such high-profile acts — people like Judith Lucy and Shaun Micallef — so early in my career.”

Comedian Chris Ryan added: “Wilosophy is a podcast just about every comedian hopes to be interviewed on one day. Wil is such a long-standing, seasoned professional with such heart and insight.” For the all-new episodes in 2023, Wilosophy is welcoming up-and-coming Australian comics and outstanding international acts including American writer, comedian, and actress Fortune Feimster, fan favourite comedian, actor and writer Cameron James, broadcasting royalty Libbi Gorr, radio darling Liam Stapleton and one of this country’s sharpest writers, James Colley.

The podcast has also spruced up its look with shiny new artwork from South Australian artist James Fosdike. His comic-realism illustrations are synonymous with Wilosophy, as well as Anderson’s other projects including the podcasts TOFOP and 2 Guys 1 Cup, which he co-hosts with actor and writer, Charlie Clausen. On returning with new episodes in 2023, Wil Anderson said: “Right now I’m excited to be talking to comedians — whether they’re household names or people you might not recognise.

They’re guests I’m passionate about and admire and I think they’ll have something fascinating to share on the podcast.” LiSTNR Original Podcasts head of entertainment and culture, Sam Cavanagh, said: “Wil Anderson is synonymous with Australian comedy and the Wilosophy podcast has become a rite of passage for many Australian comedians. The rapport that Wil builds with his guests takes the conversations into unchartered territory, all the while showcasing Wil’s unique insights and masterful humour.”

Listen to new episodes and the complete back catalogue of the Wilosophy podcast on LiSTNR.