The Olympians Killing It On TikTok

With the Olympics in full swing, our athletes are not just competing for gold but also capturing hearts with engaging TikTok content.

TikTok has shared the top Aussie athletes that are absolutely killing it on the platform at the moment, and the hashtags that are dominating our feeds.

Athlete’s killing it on socials!

Jessica Fox

With 125.4 thousand followers, Fox has been sharing frequent content including a close up video of the Olympic gold medals that are made from recycled electronics. The simple video has raked up over 8 million views in the just over 24 hours since it was posted.

She has also shared exclusive behind the scenes content from the Olympic Village and the Opening Ceremony. In her countless videos, she takes her followers behind the scenes at the Olympic Village, from touring Aus HQ, biking around the Olympic Village, to inside the Canoe Slalom competition venue.

Jess’, who took home another gold medal last night, Olympic journey is far from over, with more events still to come.

Jack Robinson

With 67k followers, and residing 15,716km from the Olympic Village, Jack has been making Australians young and old proud in Teahupo’o at the Olympics Surfing competition. He has been sharing the more tropical side of Paris 2024, showing off his incredible talent on the waves. His posts capture the spirit of the sport and the stunning vistas, inspiring fans worldwide.

The surfer’s Olympic haul unboxing has already reach almost 2 million viewers.

Tina Rahimi

With over 100k followers, Tina has already made history as the first Australian Muslim woman to compete in the Olympics. More recently Tina has gained attention for sharing her candid thoughts on the infamous cardboard beds.

When she’s not adding her thoughts to the bed debate, she posts GRWMs including how she styles her hijab with the iconic green and gold uniforms.

Top Hashtags

#paris2024

Of course, the top hashtag in Australia this month, with over 9 billion views globally, is celebrating the Paris Olympics. From athletes sharing the BTS of the Olympic Village to Aussies sharing their favourite Team Australia moments, it’s all on TikTok.

#refugeeolympicteam

TikTok users around the world were touched by the Refugee team at this year’s Opening Ceremony. Former Refugee Olympic swimmer, Yusra Mardini is using her TikTok to raise awareness of the importance of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team in bringing the world together.

#olympicvilla

Some athletes are chasing Gold, others are off to find love joking that the village is more like the Love Island Villa.