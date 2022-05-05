The North Face Announces New Product Collection, Artist Collaboration And Social Campaign

The North Face announce the launch of its Autumn/Winter brand campaign, ‘It’s More Than A Jacket’, an initiative honouring and celebrating the memories and stories of adventure created over the brand’s more than 55-year history.

In order to share meaning and experience behind the gear, The North Face is launching a crowdsourced digital archive to allow customers to submit stories and images of their thoroughly explored products.

Celebrating the launch of ‘It’s More Than A Jacket’ in Australia and New Zealand, The North Face has teamed up with three Australian musicians and creatives, Barkaa, B Wise and YO! Mafia.

The campaign will roll out through Autumn and Winter as The North Face delivers five new collections that draw inspiration from its past and work towards future collaborations.

The campaign will include the Nuptuse, an infamous insulation piece from The North Face, which will now be offered in a 100% recycled fabrics version.

Alongside the three artist collaborations, The North Face has aligned with Freestyle Skier Janina Kuzma as a part of their ongoing partnership, drawing on narratives from their past that express their personal connections associated with The North Face collection.

“For more than 55 years, The North Face has enabled exploration and helped people strive for greatness by providing the best gear to get them there,” said Mike Ferris, VP of global brand at The North Face. “Our customers, the feats they have achieved, and the memories they have created are such a big part of our brand’s rich DNA.”

“The Nuptse jacket represents that sense of community, coming together and hip hop. As a First Nations female rapper, I feel like The North Face Nuptse jacket is relatable to me, seeing as we hold our communities close, and at the same time paying homage to hip hop that relates to us as Black First Nations people in a colony we now call so-called “Australia”. Said Malyangapa Barkindji rapper, Barkaa.

To take part in the campaign, simply head to social media using the hashtag #MoreThanAJacket and showcase your much-loved gear for a chance to be included in the digital archive.