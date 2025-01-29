The Moments That Mattered Most: How The Misfits Brought Brands To Life At Cairns Crocodiles

Cairns Crocodiles (formerly Cannes in Cairns) isn’t just an event; it’s a canvas for brands to make a statement.

Each year, The Misfits curate an unforgettable array of brand activations that redefine experiential marketing. Here are the standout moments that captured the essence of the festival:

Samsung Ads Haus

Nestled by the water of Cairns harbour, this activation combined vibrant beats from a live DJ with free-flowing food and beverages. Samsung Ads Haus became the ultimate hotspot for networking and relaxation.

Twitch Expo Stand

Twitch gamified its brand with an interactive mix-and-match game. Guests who completed the challenge walked away with incredible prizes, making this booth a must-visit.

Snapchat’s Parisian Jewellery Cafe

Guests were transported to a French-inspired setting, complete with permanent jewellery applications. The chic ambiance and unique experience left a lasting impression.

GumGum’s Sweet Spot

A visual and literal treat, this candy-themed stand catered to every sweet tooth, aligning perfectly with GumGum’s playful brand identity.

Listnr’s Mixology Podcast Booth

Visitors tuned into a podcast tutorial on crafting cocktails, guided by an expert mixologist. The hands-on experience combined education and entertainment beautifully.

ESPN Bar

Sports fans gathered here to watch the NBA finals while enjoying cold lagers. Branded merchandise added to the buzz, making it a slam dunk activation.

Montu/Alternaleaf Reverie

Guests indulged in professional massages, giving them a chance at serene bliss away from the bustling Cairns Convention Centre. This activation highlighted the importance of wellness.

StackAdapt’s Profile Perfection

Professionals lined up to “pimp their profile” with a new LinkedIn headshot, blending personal branding with fun.

Chloe Noel De Kerbrech, Chief Customer Officer at The Misfits, reflected on the event, saying, “It’s a privilege to collaborate with such extraordinary clients. We’re fortunate to have the creative freedom to bring their brand stories to life in ways that truly resonate.”

Erin Green, Head of Marketing for Cairns Crocs, shared her excitement, stating, “Watching these brands come alive with such innovative and impactful activations is truly inspiring. We’re already looking forward to what 2025 will bring.”

These activations didn’t just engage attendees; they told stories, built connections and left lasting memories. Let The Misfits bring your brand to life with visionary creativity and seamless execution. Together, we’ll craft the moments that matter most.

Contact [email protected] to find out more.

Want to learn more about how to win at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards? Sign up for our exclusive event!