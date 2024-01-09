The Misfits Launches Cairns Crocodiles Awards, Entries Now Open!

Entries for the Cairns Crocodiles Awards are now open and offer you and your agency the chance to make history.

Winning a Cairns Crocodiles Award is the new benchmark for creativity across Asia Pacific. They bring together the best minds and teams from Melbourne to Mumbai, from Sydney to Singapore and beyond celebrating the best creative work the region has to offer.

Download the full Criteria Document and enter the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards now!

Held among the stunning beaches, rainforests and ocean that only Tropical North Queensland can offer, the Cairns Crocodiles Awards represent the pinnacle of award shows in the region. Judged by clients including the CMOs of Uber, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, TikTok and more from around the region, the Cairns Crocodiles will recognise only the best work. Media category wins will count towards agencies’ overall RECMA scores in the region, too.

The Cairns Crocodile Awards will recognise leading work from agencies across APAC in the following categories:

Audio Craft Healthcare Automotive Campaign Branded Content and Entertainment Integrated B2B Campaign Creative Commerce Media Beauty and Wellness Campaign Data-Driven Creativity Music FMCG (Household/Home Products and Services) Campaign Design Out of Home Food and Beverage Campaign Digital Craft PR IT/Telco Campaign Direct Print and Publishing Media/Entertainment Campaign Experiential and Activation Radio and Audio Retail Campaign Film Social and Influencer Travel/Leisure Campaign Film Craft Strategy and Effectiveness Changing the World Campaign

No other market is as innovative, creative or effective as APAC and the Cairns Crocodiles Awards will rightly shine a spotlight on the work that drives business success for clients and changes the world that we live in. Join us in honouring the artists, innovators and strategists who have redefined the boundaries of creative excellence and effectiveness in the APAC market.

Cairns Crocodiles Awards Key Dates

10 January 2024 – Super Early Bird Entries Open

9 February 2024 – Super Early Bird Entries Close

23 February 2024 – On Time Entries Close

1 March 2024 – Late Entries Close

11 March-15 April 2024 – Online Judging

18 April 2024 – Shortlist Announced

3 June 2024 – Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre

6 June 2024 – Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

Download the full Criteria Document and enter the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards now!