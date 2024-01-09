The Misfits Launches Cairns Crocodiles Awards, Entries Now Open!

The Misfits Launches Cairns Crocodiles Awards, Entries Now Open!
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Entries for the Cairns Crocodiles Awards are now open and offer you and your agency the chance to make history.

Winning a Cairns Crocodiles Award is the new benchmark for creativity across Asia Pacific. They bring together the best minds and teams from Melbourne to Mumbai, from Sydney to Singapore and beyond celebrating the best creative work the region has to offer.

Download the full Criteria Document and enter the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards now!

Held among the stunning beaches, rainforests and ocean that only Tropical North Queensland can offer, the Cairns Crocodiles Awards represent the pinnacle of award shows in the region. Judged by clients including the CMOs of Uber, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, TikTok and more from around the region, the Cairns Crocodiles will recognise only the best work. Media category wins will count towards agencies’ overall RECMA scores in the region, too.

The Cairns Crocodile Awards will recognise leading work from agencies across APAC in the following categories:

Audio CraftHealthcareAutomotive Campaign
Branded Content and EntertainmentIntegratedB2B Campaign
Creative CommerceMediaBeauty and Wellness Campaign
Data-Driven CreativityMusicFMCG (Household/Home Products and Services) Campaign
DesignOut of HomeFood and Beverage Campaign
Digital CraftPRIT/Telco Campaign
DirectPrint and PublishingMedia/Entertainment Campaign
Experiential and ActivationRadio and AudioRetail Campaign
FilmSocial and InfluencerTravel/Leisure Campaign
Film CraftStrategy and EffectivenessChanging the World Campaign

 

No other market is as innovative, creative or effective as APAC and the Cairns Crocodiles Awards will rightly shine a spotlight on the work that drives business success for clients and changes the world that we live in. Join us in honouring the artists, innovators and strategists who have redefined the boundaries of creative excellence and effectiveness in the APAC market.

Cairns Crocodiles Awards Key Dates

  • 10 January 2024 – Super Early Bird Entries Open
  • 9 February 2024 – Super Early Bird Entries Close
  • 23 February 2024 – On Time Entries Close
  • 1 March 2024 – Late Entries Close
  • 11 March-15 April 2024 – Online Judging
  • 18 April 2024 – Shortlist Announced
  • 3 June 2024 – Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre
  • 6 June 2024 – Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

Download the full Criteria Document and enter the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards now!




Please login with linkedin to comment

The Cairns Crocodile Awards

Latest News

onstage during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 powered by LINE at Staples Center on December 5, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
  • Advertising

AI-Generated TayTay Cooks Up A Scam In Deepfake Le Cresuet Ads

AI-generated adverts are flooding social media using the voice and likeness of Taylor Swift promising users free Le Creuset cookware sets. Scammers are using AI to craft a synthetic version of Swift’s voice and playing the audio over various images of Le Creuset products and clips of Swift, including some lifted from her 2016 ’73 […]

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate
  • Technology

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, haemorrhaged staff safety from its global trust and safety team and reinstated more than 6,100 Australian accounts since Elon Musk’s (pictured) takeover. The news follows the company submitting detailed information on its travails over the last year to Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. It had only previously given […]

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!
  • Media

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!

Have you ever dreamed of being a morning breakfast host? Well, you might change your mind once you’ve seen a day in the life of Sunrise Host Katie Brown (which included a meagre 3 HOURS sleep)! The Channel Seven presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to give insight into the realities of working on breakfast […]

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open
  • Media

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open

Ahead of the Asutralian Open, Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street (HMLQS) has become the first in Melbourne’s CBD to offer a rooftop Pickleball Court. Popping up from 12 – 28 January, HMLQS has partnered with Game4Padel to offer hotel guests and the general public the chance to play a match of pickleball against a backdrop […]

Teenager sending email from smart phone in her bed, Typing text message on smartphone. young cell phone addict teen awake at night in bed using smartphone for chatting
  • Technology

IAS: Parents Overwhelmingly Believe That Advertisers & Publishers Should Operate Responsibly

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has released a new whitepaper, finding that parents overwhelmingly believe that publishers should be concerned about the well-being of their audience and that brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly. The new whitepaper ‘The Rise of Responsible Media’ surveyed some 1,500 parents in partnership with MAGNA Media Trials and gathered […]

Melbourne Australia - January 23, 2015: People queue in front of Rod Laver Area entrance for Australian Open tennis.
  • Technology

Magnite Serves Up Programmatic Advertising For Tennis Australia

Magnite’s Demand Manager has been chosen by Tennis Australia as its prebid header bidding wrapper solution. Tennis Australia will use Magnite’s DV+ platform and solely implement Demand Manager as its wrapper solution to monetise its display and mobile inventory programmatically for the first time and ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia is the governing […]

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
  • Marketing

Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]

Albany wind farm at sunset, Western Australia
  • Campaigns

Pacific Blue To Power Australian Open 2024 With 100% Renewable Energy

100 per cent renewable energy generator and retailer Pacific Blue will power the upcoming Australian Open as the Official Renewable Energy Partner of the Australian Open and Tennis Australia in 2024. The partnership will see Pacific Blue supply all of the Australian Open’s electricity needs at Melbourne Park with 100 per cent renewable energy generated from […]