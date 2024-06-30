The Mind-Blowing Twist Coming In Hunted’s Next Season

Australia’s real-life extreme game of hide and seek, Hunted is set to make a return for Network 10 with a mind-blowing twist, full of heart-pounding excitement and breathtaking suspense that’ll keep you on the edge of your seats.

Nine pairs of ordinary Australians turn into shrewd Fugitives, with their eyes on the prize—one million dollars—being held at the Savings Bank of Ballarat. It’s a modern-day bank heist as the Fugitives break into the bank and steal the money before making their getaway and disappearing without a trace.

The goal is to reach the extraction point in 20 days while evading capture from the Hunters, a team of some of the best investigators formerly of the AFP, ADF, and British Intelligence, as well as special operations and cyber security experts.

These dedicated, experienced, and sharply trained Hunters must use their arsenal of tools to capture the Fugitives at large. They must be ruthless in their conclusions, masterful in their tactics, and relentless in their captures.

The Hunters will stop at nothing to outthink, outsmart, and outrun the Fugitives striving to escape.

If they evade capture, the money is theirs to keep.

Hunted: The Million Dollar Heist is produced by Endemol Shine Australia (A Banijay Company).