The Media Store Wins The ZircoDATA Search Account

Independently owned media agency, The Media Store, has secured the search engine marketing (SEM) account for ZircoDATA, one of the leading document and record management companies in Australia, following a competitive pitch.

Lead Image: L-R – Stephen Leeds and Jacquie Alley

The account is the first standalone performance win for The Media Store, which manages its other clients’ search accounts within a broader cross-channel mix.

ZircoDATA is a market leader in records and information management (RIM), providing secure document storage and recording lifecycle solutions, from information governance and digital conversion through to storage, language services and secure shredding since 1995. With world-class record centres across Australia, the company delivers solutions that reduce business risk and inefficiencies, securely protecting and managing customers’ records and information 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

“The Media Store were the standout agency throughout this process. They understood our business beyond SEM. They challenged us to think differently, with their search innovation being unparalleled. Their performance team are not only experts in their craft but incredibly likeable and agile, onboarding our accounts within weeks. They transitioned us to a more sophisticated bidding platform and are building impressive live dashboards integrating our CRM and paid media activity. We are excited about the partnership and the results that will follow,” said ZircoDATA sales & marketing group director Daniel Minichiello.

“It is an exciting time for The Media Store as we dive into the B2B space showcasing our best-in-class performance credentials. Over the years we’ve had to shake misconceptions that we

are a traditional above-the-line media agency. We have always been ahead of the curve in the digital and performance media space, having our own trading team in-house that works closely with our strategists, planners and buyers, ensuring that our integrated responses exceed client objectives. We are thrilled to begin our work with ZircoDATA, who have big ambitions for growth and innovation,” said The Media Store CEO Stephen Leeds.

The ZircoDATA account adds to The Media Store’s new business wins, including About Time We Met, Travel Texas and Cure Cancer.