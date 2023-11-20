“The Media Reinforces Traditional Gender Roles” Says Innocean & The 100% Project Stage One Research

The first results from Innocean and The 100% Project research project exploring masculine archetypes in the media have shown the media reinforces traditional gender roles and stereotypical behaviour of men.

The research project, which began in July 2023, focuses on the portrayal of men in the media, particularly looking at how men in leadership are depicted and the “traditional” gender roles this depiction promotes. It will also explore these long-held male archetypes and how they influence gender equity in society, at work and in leadership.

The initial literature review titled “Media’s Influence on Masculinity and Gender Roles through Masculine Archetypes”, found that the most prevalent male archetypes depicted in media include “the Hero,” “the Provider,” and “the Hedonist”. They often reinforce traditional gender roles and stereotypical behaviours that are known to lead to poor health outcomes for men and women and perpetuate gender inequality.

“Whilst people within a community, for example, family, friends, teachers, leaders etc, play an important role in helping to define the role men and women have in society, media’s portrayal of masculine archetypes also influences how people assign meaning, make assumptions, and define social norms around masculinity and gender roles…Media frequently portrays masculine archetypes tied to conventional or traditional gender roles and masculinity,” the review said.

Following an extensive literature review of media, the next step of the 18-month research project will commence to explore the representation of masculinity and masculine archetypes in the media and the hypothesis that this has a negative impact on gender equality.

The review has made a range of recommendations for the next stage of research including assessing masculine archetypes in media across time and multiple media formats and to actively partner with the media and entertainment industry to understand how to represent a more flexible and nuanced version of

masculinity than what is demonstrated today.

“In an era of rapidly evolving media consumption, it is crucial to understand the impact of how stereotypes and gender roles are portrayed and how we can foster positive, diverse, and healthy representations of masculinity to help progress gender equality and thus, the well documented, social, economic and organisational benefits. This literature review brings to light some of the masculine archetypes that exist within media and explore whether these have shifted over time,” said co-chair of The 100% Project, Jane Hill.

“We believe that it is our responsibility to redefine aspirational culture for future generations for the better. Media plays a strong role in shaping the beliefs and assumptions around masculinity and gender roles in society,” said Innocean CEO and Fckthecupcakes founder, Jasmin Bedir (lead image).

“We have identified a need for researchers and brands to partner with media and the entertainment industry to conduct large scale research that helps confirm or deny the shifts from traditional to modern or current day media representations of masculine archetypes. Given there is limited research on how men of today see themselves depicted in media, there is a need to bring men into the conversation”.

“Media plays a strong role in shaping the beliefs and assumptions around masculinity and gender roles in society. Despite the limitations, masculine archetypes portrayed in media are evolving; however, perhaps not at the pace and extent expected given the discourse taking place in society,” the review concluded.

“It is important that production and advertising companies do not stick with traditional gender roles and continue to provide alternative sets of archetype expressions. If men do not see characters on screen they identify with or aspire to be, this could prevent them from showing their true self in certain environments, hence impacting the progression of gender diversity, equity and inclusion in society and at work. Challenging and dismantling masculine archetypes attached to traditional gender roles could help remedy the negative impact these are having on men, women, and society”.