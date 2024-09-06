“The Luckiest Unlucky Thing To Ever Happen To Me”: Sunrise Host Shares Emotional Cancer Diagnosis

In an emotional on-air revelation during this morning’s episode of Sunrise, host Edwina Bartholomew, the 41-year-old television personality, disclosed her recent cancer diagnosis.

Overcome with emotion, Edwina bravely admitted, “I’ve been diagnosed with cancer. That’s a shock to say and hard to say”.

“It is a really good kind. It is called chronic myeloid leukaemia. It can be treated with a daily tablet. If I can take care of myself, I will be completely fine”.

The long-time TV host briefly struggled to hold back tears, acknowledging her vulnerability on air. “I thought I could keep it together,” she told viewers.

Edwina went on to credit her swift diagnosis to her Sunrise co-host, Natalie Barr, who had her own health scare earlier in the year. Barr, 56, discovered skin cancer during a routine check-in June, which prompted Edwina to schedule her own health screenings.

After undergoing a mammogram, blood work, and a skin check, Edwina received the shocking news of her cancer diagnosis.

“I feel very, very lucky and I wanted to share this with you for a couple of reasons,” Edwina continued. “Firstly, because everyone at home and here has been here for all the wonderful times, for the engagements, and the weddings and the babies, for all of us. It felt right to share this with you too”.

“Many of you have been in similar situations or much, much worse and come out the other side stronger… and more resilient. That’s exactly what I plan to do”.

Although she discovered the diagnosis in July, Edwina kept it private until this week, sharing the news with only a few colleagues and close friends. She expressed deep gratitude for the support she received from her Sunrise team, singling out Natalie Barr for checking in on her regularly and providing meals during her recovery.

She also gave special thanks to her colleagues, Monique Wright and Sally Bowrey, for rearranging their family schedules so she could focus on her health.

During the segment, Edwina revealed she plans to take time off in September and, upon her return, will scale back her work commitments, limiting her appearances on Sunrise to a few days a week.

“Despite appearances, I feel really positive about it. It genuinely is the luckiest unlucky thing to ever happen to me,” she assured viewers.

Co-host, Matt Shirvington, chimed in with his own words of encouragement, saying, “Eddie… like everything you approach, you’ve taken this so positively”.

“I know it’s a strange thing to say that, but you did. You reached out to us personally. You told us this journey you’re about to go on yourself,” he said. “The positivity that you bring along with it is the best cure you’re going to get. Because you do it in such an amazing way”.

“We’re right behind you and we always will be, and I know that so many of our viewers as well are right behind you”.