Donna Guest Joins The Limitless Equation Podcast To Talk Resilience

The Limitless Equation, the podcast aimed at redefining self-belief for women in business, has just dropped a new episode featuring Donna Guest, creative director and founder of Blue Illusion, sponsored by oOh!media.

In this episode, titled ‘Limitless Resilience,’ host Chloe Hooper sits down with Donna Guest, who shares insights into how we can all be more resilient.

“The moment that really moved me in this episode was when Donna shares a comment that was made to her, ‘how is she going to run this business?’ when she sadly lost her life and business partner. She followed it up with ‘There is nothing like someone telling you you can’t do something to make you succeed,” Hooper said.

“This episode moved me in a way that I can’t put into words. Having Donna sit across from me and tell me her story of success in the most difficult circumstances was such a powerful moment. She has gone from strength to strength and kept the legacy of her late husband alive throughout the journey,” Hooper added.

“Donna truly has limitless resilience and is an inspiration to me and many others”.

Research shows that 80 per cent of women struggle with self-belief, often downplaying their skills and hesitating to advocate for themselves. This podcast encourages women to own their strengths and teach others how to master them, too.

“We need to hear women openly claiming their expertise. When we do, it gives all of us permission to do the same,” Hooper added.