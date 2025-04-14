Media

The Limitless Equation Podcast Releases New Episode: “Limitless Accountability with Alexandra Sloane”

The Limitless Equation, has dropped a new episode featuring Alexandra Sloane, Optus’ senior director of marketing – enterprise and business.

This episode, “Limitless Accountability,” sees host Chloe Hooper sits down with Sloane to share her superpower of Limitless Positivity.

Sloane shares about her superpower of Limitless Accountability and delves into how we can hold ourselves and others accountable. Whilst admitting she doesn’t have all the answers, Sloane provides unique insight into how we can all commit to delivering on the promises we make to ourselves and others.

The Limitless Equation podcast is borne from research showing that 80 per cent of women struggle with self-belief, often downplaying their skills and hesitating to advocate for themselves. This podcast forces women to say, “I’m really bloody good at this”, own their strengths, and teach others how to master them too.

“We need to hear women openly claiming their expertise. When we do, it gives all of us permission to do the same,” Hooper added.

Learn how to be Limitless at Composure on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

