The Latch Teams With SunCorp To Launch New Storefront To Help Shoppers Make Sustainable Choices

Val Morgan Digital’s lifestyle publication The Latch, has partnered with Suncorp Bank to launch a dedicated sustainability vertical and publisher-first e-commerce eco-storefront, BuyGood.

Addressing climate change is our overriding concern in a post-pandemic world. Since The Latch launched in early 2020, it has built a community of readers focused on discovering how they can live a more sustainable life, and how they can help drive change within their communities. This vertical will help guide readers on how they can be champions of change.

Committed to building brighter financial futures for their customers, Suncorp Bank is leading the charge amongst Australian financial institutions to also create a more sustainable world.

Potta Findikidis, executive manager of marketing, Suncorp Bank said “Our choices have the potential to make a big difference, and one of those simple decisions we make every day, is where we put our money.

“Suncorp Bank feels a great responsibility to help our customers with their financial wellbeing and to have a positive impact on the world we share.”