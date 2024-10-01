The Klook Travel Fest Touches Down At Sydney’s Carriageworks This November

Klook is launching its first-ever consumer travel event, the inaugural ‘Klook Travel Fest’ to be held on Saturday 30 November at Sydney’s Carriageworks.

The event is hosted by singer and TV personality Faustina ‘Fuzzy’ Agolley and will give travel fans a chance to grab exclusive travel discounts, win prizes, and discover expert tips on travel hotspots including Japan, the US, and Hong Kong.

“Klook Travel Fest is all about bringing the joy of travel to Sydneysiders and giving people a chance to learn more and score awesome deals to amazing destinations and attractions all over the world,” said Klook’s director of Oceania marketing, Diana Vidovic.

“Millennials and Gen Zs have often been left behind when it comes to travel fairs and events. People love an opportunity to get travel ideas and inspiration in real life, but they don’t necessarily want to drag themselves around a stuffy convention centre. Klook Travel Fest is designed to be a completely fresh take on the traditional travel expo as well as a fun day out for anyone who comes,” added Vidovic.

The event will be themed around classic 90s console games where guests will enjoy a huge selection of virtual travel-themed games and challenges across several ‘worlds’ hosted by destinations and travel brands.

Headline event partners include Disneyland California Resort and Walt Disney World. The event is in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Korea Tourism Organisation, Los Angeles Tourism, Travel Nevada, Mandai, and Rail Europe, and is supported by Air Asia, Jetstar, VietJet, American Tourister, and Bali Buddies.

Brands and destinations will be offering exclusive deals with up to 25 per cent off activities and experiences. Live deal giveaways will happen every hour, including 50 per cent off Disneyland California Resort three-day tickets, and Universal Studios Japan – plus free ticket giveaways to Movie World, Sea World and Wet ‘n’ Wild.

The Klook Travel Fest comes as part of a broader marketing push from Klook which has included the recent launch of its affiliate influencer marketing program, ‘Klook Kreator,’ as well as other OOH and digital campaign activity, competitions and promotions to support the brand’s 10th birthday celebrations.