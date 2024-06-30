The Influence Codes: New Research From The Growth Distillery Finds Affinity And Authenticity The Tickets To Travel

The Growth Distillery, in collaboration with Ogilvy and Kantar released the next chapter of the research and insights program, The Influence Codes, this time focusing on the travel industry. The Influence Codes: Travel found travel marketing is evolving as Australians increasingly seek personalised experiences. This presents a significant opportunity for brands to enhance their influence by prioritising authenticity and affinity in their communications.

This second research report in The Influence Codes series delves into how travel brands can better serve consumers by understanding the critical sources of influence and the strategic approaches needed to stand out in a crowded market. It provides a playbook for marketers to navigate this new landscape, ensuring their messages resonate deeply and effectively with their audience.

The report revealed:

● The need for travel experiences to resonate personally with 64 per cent of Australians saying a holiday is about living their authentic selves.

● An opportunity for brands to offer more personalised and tailored travel options with 39 per cent finding travel brands too generic.

● Clear and trustworthy guidance is more crucial than ever to help consumers make decisions with 45 per cent overwhelmed by the abundance of travel choices.

“For Aussie travellers affinity and authenticity are the superpowers of influence. This research shows marketers can help Australians to get more out of life with their travel experiences by being less focused on helping people get away from life and being more focused on helping people get more from life,” said James Taylor, The Growth Distillery head of research.