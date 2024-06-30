AdvertisingNewsletter

The Influence Codes: New Research From The Growth Distillery Finds Affinity And Authenticity The Tickets To Travel

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
2 Min Read
James Taylor, head of research, The Growth Distillery

The Growth Distillery, in collaboration with Ogilvy and Kantar released the next chapter of the research and insights program, The Influence Codes, this time focusing on the travel industry. The Influence Codes: Travel found travel marketing is evolving as Australians increasingly seek personalised experiences. This presents a significant opportunity for brands to enhance their influence by prioritising authenticity and affinity in their communications.

This second research report in The Influence Codes series delves into how travel brands can better serve consumers by understanding the critical sources of influence and the strategic approaches needed to stand out in a crowded market. It provides a playbook for marketers to navigate this new landscape, ensuring their messages resonate deeply and effectively with their audience.

The report revealed:
● The need for travel experiences to resonate personally with 64 per cent of Australians saying a holiday is about living their authentic selves.
● An opportunity for brands to offer more personalised and tailored travel options with 39 per cent finding travel brands too generic.
● Clear and trustworthy guidance is more crucial than ever to help consumers make decisions with 45 per cent overwhelmed by the abundance of travel choices.

“For Aussie travellers affinity and authenticity are the superpowers of influence. This research shows marketers can help Australians to get more out of life with their travel experiences by being less focused on helping people get away from life and being more focused on helping people get more from life,” said James Taylor, The Growth Distillery head of research.

Related posts:

  1. The Growth Distillery Reveals How Brands Can Connect With Customers When It Comes To Health
  2. Health Priorities Soar: Why Marketers Must Embrace The Changing Needs Of Australian Consumers
  3. DoubleVerify Research Reveals Link Between High-Quality Digital Ads & Lower Emissions
  4. The B-Side: WPP’s Rose Herceg On What Makes A Good Leader
TAGGED:
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Follow:
B&T is the leading publication for Australia's advertising, marketing, media and PR industries since 1950.

Latest News

Onsite Retail Media Agency Buckled Up Debuts In Australia
Frank Green And Parley For The Oceans Join Forces To Protect The Ocean From The Threat Of Single-Use Plastics
Woolworths Backs Olympians Of Tomorrow With $1 Million In Grants
Is The Job Ad Dead?
Register Lost your password?