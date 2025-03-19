The Idea Shed Expands Partnership With Kimberly-Clark Professional To Lead Sustainability Communications

Creative Commerce agency The Idea Shed has further strengthened its relationship with Kimberly-Clark Professional (KCP), securing a significant win to develop sustainability-led content strategy and production. Having collaborated with KCP since 2022, this latest appointment expands The Idea Shed’s role, solidifying the agency as a key strategic and creative partner.

The Idea Shed’s appointment follows a competitive pitch process and emphasises the agency’s ability to translate complex sustainability commitments into engaging, commercially effective brand communications.

This partnership is a testament to the strength of our collaboration with KCP and our shared commitment to driving meaningful impact,” said John Volckman, partner & executive creative director at The Idea Shed. “Sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have – it’s a business imperative. The challenge is cutting through the noise and communicating real impact. That’s exactly what we’re setting out to do with KCP.”

KCP has a longstanding dedication to sustainability, guided by its global purpose ‘Better Care for a Better World’. However, as the regulatory landscape tightens and businesses place increasing emphasis on responsible sourcing, the need for clear, compelling sustainability communications has never been greater. The Idea Shed’s strategic and creative solutions will help KCP reinforce its leadership position in the professional hygiene sector, delivering storytelling and content designed to support both internal sales teams and external distributor partners.

“Partnering with The Idea Shed allows us to bring our sustainability commitments to life in a way that resonates with our customers and distributor network,” said Chao Chen, integrated marketing manager, KCP. “We’re excited to continue our work together, ensuring our messaging is clear, credible, and drives meaningful action.”

Work has already commenced, with the agency developing a content strategy and creative framework to help KCP articulate its sustainability story with clarity and impact.

This latest win adds to The Idea Shed’s momentum in the sustainability and B2B marketing space, further showcasing its ability to bridge creative storytelling with commercial objectives.