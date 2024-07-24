The Iconic Walks The Red Carpet With Seven For 64th TV Week Logie Awards

THE ICONIC has partnered with Seven as an official partner for the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards. The partnership will feature THE ICONIC’s master brand campaign, ‘Got You Looking,’ rolled out across the Seven Network, including 7plus and 7Bravo. It will also include exclusive Red Carpet VIP experience customer giveaways and style content surrounding the star-studded event.

Created in partnership with Dentsu Creative and Love Media, the ‘Got You Looking’ master brand has been deliberately crafted to draw attention, encouraging viewers to double-take the eye-catching creative. Building on the success of the first phase of the campaign, the Logies partnership aims to remind people why they love shopping with THE ICONIC while watching Australian television’s night of nights.

Additionally, THE ICONIC and Seven are offering an exclusive opportunity for four lucky customers and a friend to experience the ultimate day of glamour at The Logies. Winners will enjoy A-List treatment including hair, makeup and styling at an exclusive QT Sydney suite, followed by the once in a lifetime experience of walking the red carpet for Australia’s night of nights.

HOW DOES THE COMPETITION WORK?

Customers can win by telling THE ICONIC which styles from THE ICONIC Red Carpet Ready Edit they would wear to The Logies and why.

4x First Prize winners will receive for themselves and 1x guest:

1 night’s accommodation at QT Sydney on Sunday 18th August 2024 (QT King room), valued at $349

General Admission access to the TV WEEK Logie Awards

Walking the red carpet

An outfit provided by THE ICONIC (from our Red Carpet Ready Edit)

Makeup application by MAKE UP FOR EVER

Hair styling by ghd

Red Carpet Ready prize pack, including products from Oroton, YSL , Fujifilm and Swarovski

4x Silver Prize winners will receive: