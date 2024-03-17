THE ICONIC Launches Consumer Activation To Get Customers On-Site Following Its ‘Got You Looking’ Campaign
THE ICONIC has announced a five-day treasure hunt. Customers have the lucrative opportunity to snap up one of 25 high-value items worth a collective total of $20,000 for the exclusive price of just $1 per item.
Created to celebrate THE ICONIC’s new “Got You Looking” masterbrand, customers can expect to get their hands on cult beauty and fashion finds from Nike, Ray-ban, ghd and Country Road, a well as eye-popping items such as a luxury designer handbag worth over $3,000, a diamond engagement ring worth almost $5,000 and an electric bike worth $4,000.
HOW DOES THE TREASURE HUNT WORK?
THE ICONIC will hide five high-value items across the app and website each day. Daily cryptic clues will guide customers to the location of the items. The first customer to find the item, add it to their basket and successfully purchase the item for $1 will be the lucky recipient of the treasured deal. For example, a Coach handbag may be hidden in the lipstick category or a Trench Coat discreetly placed in Men’s suiting.
WHEN WILL THE TREASURE HUNT TAKE PLACE?
- The treasure hunt will commence on Monday, 18 March 2024, and continue for five consecutive days (last day is Friday, 22 March 2024).
- Each day at 10:00am AEDT, five key clues will be released on THE ICONIC’s Got You looking landing page.
- Three bonus clues will then be shared across THE ICONIC’s Instagram throughout the week at random times.
WHAT CAN I SNAP UP FOR $1?
Throughout the Treasure Hunt, 25 high-value items with a collective total value of $20,000 will be available to discover and purchase for the exclusive price of $1 per item.
HOW TO TAKE PART
- Download the THE ICONIC app and ensure you have an account set up to add the item to cart as quickly as possible. You can set up an account here.
- Find the clues:
- Each day at 10:00am AEDT, five key clues will be released on THE ICONIC’s Got You looking landing page.
- Three bonus clues will also be shared across THE ICONIC’s Instagram throughout the week at random times.
- Hunt for hidden treasure:
- Using the clues, explore the various categories across THE ICONIC to find the hidden items released that day.
- The treasures will be hidden behind distinct Got You Looking imagery. NB: Some items may be so hidden that you have to play around with filters to discover them (you won’t be able to filter these items by price).
- Spot the image, grab the deal: Once you spot an exclusive $1 item, add the product to your bag and complete the purchase before it’s gone. First in, best dressed!
- Keep an eye on updates: THE ICONIC will announce when items have been found in real time, so sign up for notifications on our Instagram to stay updated.
