The Hallway GM Chris Murphy Helps Grads Out With The Scoop Partnership

Chris Murphy, general manager at The Hallway and also founder of The Scoop – a career blog for grads – has announced a new initiative to help entry-level candidates get their foot in the industry door.

In a LinkedIn post, Murphy revealed that The Scoop has partnered with jobseeker site Apply.

Apply is the only “candidate-first platform where you apply once and get matched with relevant roles as they come up”, he said.

In an update on The Scoop, Murphy wrote: “Our partnership with Apply means you’ll now have direct access to a seamless job search experience, perfectly complementing the wealth of career tips and guidance you’ve come to expect from us”.

“Together, we’re dedicated to empowering #graduates with the tools and knowledge you need to make informed career decisions”.

Murphy set up The Scoop in November last year, it is described as”a blog for grads to get the scoop on advertising and marketing careers. It acts as a forum for sharing the experiences, insights, and career advice of established industry leaders”.

It was created by Murphy with the support of The Marketing Academy.

