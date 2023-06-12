The Grubs Return In Sportsbet’s Latest Five-Minute Episode

The East Garden Grubs are back to full strength after being reunited with their kidnapped skipper in Sportsbet’s drama-filled adventure Half Volleywood: Return of the Skip.

The work of Sportsbet’s in-house creative team, the Grubs face up to new-found fame, international scammers and a fizzing heel-turn from infamous Aussie leg-spinner Stuart MacGill, as they strive to claw back their captain after his mysterious departure two years ago.

The five-minute episode debuted last week on YouTube and will also feature on streaming platform Kayo.

“This second innings has it all; guts, dubious dubbing and a final passage of play that’ll have fans everywhere looking for a review from the third umpire,” said Sportsbet executive creative director and part-time Grubs pie-chucker Rambo Goraya.

MacGill, who played 44 Tests for Australia, steals the screen with a performance as dominant as his match-winning haul in the 1999 Ashes.

“MacGilla definitely gave it his all. Much like his career on and off the field, he doesn’t deal in half measures,” said Grubs veteran and Sportsbet’s senior creative Hammy Goodman.

Credits

Writers: Rambo Goraya, Hammy Goodman, Chris Chard

Director: Harley Hamer

Producer: Senie Priti

DOP: Adam Howden

Production Design: Tierney Macgregor Editor: Adrian Ortega

Colourist: Dan Stonehouse

Sound Design: Final Sound