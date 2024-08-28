The Golden Age Of Social Media: How TikTok Is Transforming The Olympic Experience

The Olympic Games have always captivated global audiences with their display of athletic excellence and the unity they inspire among nations, and the 2024 Paris Olympics were no exception. However, this year’s Games introduced a significant shift: the powerful influence of social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

This integration not only transformed public perception of the Games but also reshaped how athletes and brands engaged with fans. For the first time in Olympic history (despite the platform having existed for quite some time), fans gained unprecedented access to the lives of their favourite athletes. Over 100 Australian athletes used TikTok to share their Olympic journeys, with a combined following of over 6 million. This newfound transparency changed how the public viewed athletes, who were seen not just as competitors but as relatable individuals with personal stories and daily challenges.

Australian hurdler Liz Clay and water polo player Tilly Kearns led this movement. With a combined following of over 500,000 on TikTok, Clay shared her recovery and pre-Olympic preparations, giving fans insight into the rigorous demands of elite training. Kearns provided an intimate look at her experiences during the Games, including triumphs, struggles, and lighthearted behind-the-scenes moments. This level of openness created a deeper connection between athletes and their audiences.

Canoeist Jess Fox also engaged her followers with captivating behind-the-scenes content, such as biking around the Olympic Village with her gold medal and touring Australia’s HQ. Her posts, which garnered over 1.3 million views, offered fans an insider’s perspective, making Olympic athletes more relatable and accessible.

Fox’s content received over 1 million likes and 9.3 million views. Fans responded positively to the authenticity and transparency shown by athletes, with comments like “Everyone in Australia is so proud of you!” reflecting a deepened emotional connection between fans and athletes.

TikTok’s short, full-screen, sound-on videos were instrumental in this transformation. The platform fostered authenticity, allowing athletes to share genuine moments that went beyond the polished narratives typical of traditional media. This shift enabled athletes to present themselves in a more personal light, enhancing their relatability to their audiences.

Brands also recognised TikTok’s influence. The platform’s focus on trends and viral content allowed brands to connect with fans in innovative ways. For example, Australian luggage brand July created a successful campaign featuring Matilda’s goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and the “Tested by Olympians” challenge, which amassed over 500,000 views. This campaign demonstrated how brands could use TikTok to forge authentic and engaging connections with their audience.

The 2024 Olympics saw a dramatic increase in TikTok engagement compared to previous Games. The hashtag #Olympics accumulated over 1.7 million posts and 2.67 billion likes—an astonishing 1,923% increase from the Tokyo 2021 Games. This surge indicated a shift in fan engagement as they moved from passive observers to active participants in the Olympic experience, engaging with content that resonated with their personal interests and values.

This shift was particularly evident in the rise of social causes and broader discussions around the Games. Athletes like U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher used TikTok to promote body positivity and highlight the challenges faced by female athletes. Her posts sparked meaningful conversations about gender equality and the need for greater support and recognition for women in sports, showcasing the platform’s power to influence public discourse.

As social media increasingly shaped public perception of the Olympics, brands and organisations adapted their strategies. The Australian Olympic Committee’s (AOC) ‘Have a Go’ campaign, developed with M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, exemplified this evolution. This initiative encouraged young Australians to engage in Olympic sports through a refreshed creative platform featuring playful illustrations and updated imagery.

Nicole Thurston from M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment explained that “the out-of-home and social media platforms allow for more reactive engagement,” reflecting a shift away from traditional media.

“As the Olympians were more active on social media, brands needed to play a more active and timely role alongside that. So how were they getting behind the athletes every day and overnight when they were winning in Paris? How were we showing our support and having some real fun with it? We saw this year in particular, with the Olympics in Paris, the athletes really opened up a completely different side to the Olympics. Brands were able to have fun and work alongside them with more of that reactive activity that really tapped into the moment and culture and what the cultural reaction was from Aussies around them,” Thurston said.

“What we saw for athletes was an opportunity for them to build a brand themselves. So when they came back from the Olympics, it became really important for them to continue building that brand, and they will be looking for partners to grow alongside them,” Thurston said. “The opportunity is for brands to go alongside them and to move with them, and to make sure that whatever we’re doing as brands, it is really authentically connected to why they’re partnering with them.”

The 2024 Olympic Games marked a significant shift in public engagement. Through platforms like TikTok, athletes became more accessible and authentic, while brands found new ways to connect with audiences meaningfully. As the Paralympics kick off today, it is clear that social media will continue to redefine the Olympic experience, making it more personal, engaging, and inclusive for fans worldwide.