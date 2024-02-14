The Gerety Awards 2024 AUNZ Jury Announced

The Gerety Awards has announced their full AUNZ jury along with the early bird deadline of Friday, March 8th.

The Gerety Awards are open to all advertising agencies, advertisers, studios and production companies worldwide. Both national and international campaigns may compete. Entries submitted must be broadcast, published or released in a commercial environment with client approval between January 1st, 2023 and the closing date.

The AUNZ jury is led by Mandie van der Merwe, CCO Saatchi & Saatchi Australia.

“The opportunity to be the AUNZ regional ambassador for the Gerety Awards is not only an honour but a privilege. Together with a diverse and dynamic set of female creatives, we will enjoy a judging experience that is unlike any other award show – judging best-in-class global work with an all-female jury. I’ve spent so much of my career in rooms with creative men, hearing a predominantly male perspective on what makes a good piece of work. Now it’s time to hear from people like me – to debate, curate and, ultimately, celebrate the work that resonates with a female audience. Given the incredible purchasing power of women and the dominant role we play as primary decision-makers in billions of households worldwide, the work we award has real value to the brands and clients we work with every day. We are awarding creativity that matters to women and their wallets,” said van der Merwe.

The AUNZ executive jury includes:

More than 200 judges from 47 countries will join the 2024 Gerety Awards, with in person jury sessions held in 15 locations. As well as defining the shortlist the executive jury sessions each select the agency and production company of the year from their country. This is chosen from the entrants of the Portfolio Cut.