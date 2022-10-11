“The Future Of Advertising!” Unbelievable 3D Ad Leaves Londoners Utterly Gobsmacked

An astonishing piece of digital out of home is the talk of London after it appeared at the city’s famous Piccadilly Circus.

The ad’s for WhatsApp and espouses the software’s new security features.

However, it’s the mind-bending 3D technology that’s capturing everyone’s attention.

The video can be seen evolving from a replica of the surrounding buildings all shutting their windows, before changing into a vacant space which is then sealed by slamming shutters. People could then see one of WhatsApp’s voice notes being locked away into a steel safe.

The whole time the ad spruiks the platform’s latest security initiatives. Check out the incredible spot below:

The ad soon found its way on to Twitter and viewers seemed generally impressed with the work.

“Amazing animation. Is this the future of space advertising?” penned one.

Another added: “Oh Jesus, made the mistake of reading the comments…why can’t anyone just enjoy the creativity of this?”

Another penned: “Wow, that is really eye-catching. I love these 3D wall art animations… That’s what it feels like to me rather than an ad!!”

While others were a little less forthcoming with their praise. “Uncool companies need cool advertisements. This is certainly a cool ad!” said another.