The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Revs Aussies Up To ‘Expect Nothing Less’ With Rebrand Via Bullfrog

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has unveiled its new positioning – Expect Nothing Less – with brand strategy, brand system and campaign work created by independent agency Bullfrog.

Working with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation’s executive team and internal creative team, Bullfrog has executed a dynamic new direction with the ambition to build excitement and get fans revved up for the 2025 racing season.

The creative represents the ongoing evolution of the sport into a cultural phenomenon beyond the race itself – supercharged by Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

“The event has undergone a tremendous evolution in recent years, as demand for tickets increases and our audience diversifies. With the current contract seeing Melbourne hosting the event until 2037, it was important we reflected our changing demographics and gave ourselves a platform to build on for the future,” said Lani Evans, division manager, brand at Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

“The most iconic events on the Formula 1 calendar have a strong and singular focus. Monaco is exclusivity, Monza is fired up by the Tifosi, Vegas is borne from the city’s indulgence, while Singapore has the night race,” said Mike Doman, executive strategy director, Bullfrog.

“For Melbourne, it’s everything we love about this liveable city that drives our race experience. Our goal was to reflect our city’s commitment to extraordinary and drive to push things right to the edge of what’s possible. Playing a role in defining something as iconic as the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix for the next decade was a dream come true”.

The new brand commenced rolling out through all marketing, brand behaviours and event design in September this year, with tickets for the 2025 event going on sale tomorrow.

Credits:

Client: Australian Grand Prix Corporation

Creative: Bullfrog and Australian Grand Prix Corporation