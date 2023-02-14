The Duke of Ed Invites Teens To “Be Your Own Champion” Via Paper Moose

Fueled by the insight that 77% of young people from Year 5 to 12 want to be their own boss one day, Paper Moose developed its new brand platform, “Be Your Own Champion”, empowering teens to explore new activities and turn their interests into achievements with the Duke of Ed.

The campaign aims to inspire young people to channel their inner champion and is supported by Paper Moose’s new media capabilities. The Duke of Ed has big ambitions to triple its registered and paid participants by 2025. Their first worldwide advertising campaign features a cast of teenagers and showcases how everyday activities can be translated into the Duke of Ed experience. The user-generated content style is designed to fit seamlessly into social feeds.

Jeremy Willmott, creative director, Paper Moose, said: “The Duke of Ed is an incredible way for teens to build the skills they’ll need to succeed later on in life, so we created a platform that inspires them to give it a go”

Peter Kaye, CEO AM ESM, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – Australia, said: “We want to show young Australians everywhere that the Award showcases an incredibly diverse set of experiences, with everyone welcome.

“Paper Moose delivered dynamic content that felt authentic to how 14–17 year olds experience the world today”.