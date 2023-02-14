The Duke of Ed Invites Teens To “Be Your Own Champion” Via Paper Moose
Fueled by the insight that 77% of young people from Year 5 to 12 want to be their own boss one day, Paper Moose developed its new brand platform, “Be Your Own Champion”, empowering teens to explore new activities and turn their interests into achievements with the Duke of Ed.
The campaign aims to inspire young people to channel their inner champion and is supported by Paper Moose’s new media capabilities. The Duke of Ed has big ambitions to triple its registered and paid participants by 2025. Their first worldwide advertising campaign features a cast of teenagers and showcases how everyday activities can be translated into the Duke of Ed experience. The user-generated content style is designed to fit seamlessly into social feeds.
Jeremy Willmott, creative director, Paper Moose, said: “The Duke of Ed is an incredible way for teens to build the skills they’ll need to succeed later on in life, so we created a platform that inspires them to give it a go”
Peter Kaye, CEO AM ESM, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – Australia, said: “We want to show young Australians everywhere that the Award showcases an incredibly diverse set of experiences, with everyone welcome.
“Paper Moose delivered dynamic content that felt authentic to how 14–17 year olds experience the world today”.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
The Idea Shed Wins Bottlo Brand LMG’s Creative
Sydney independent creative agency, The Idea Shed, has won the highly coveted Liquor Marketing Group (LMG) account, off the back of a competitive pitch.
Melbourne Fashion Festival Partners With Kmart
In its 27th year, Australia’s largest and longest-running consumer fashion event, the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival will collaborate with Kmart Australia to introduce two new events to the Festival’s program. This includes the Fashion Business Lunch, presented by Kmart on Tuesday 7 March, and the Family Runway, presented by Kmart on Saturday 11 March. These […]
Mastercard’s Australian Open Campaign Prooted Priceless Positivity, Via McCann
At this year’s Australian Open, Mastercard launched an integrated campaign designed to use the Open as a springboard to positively influence Australia’s growing culture of inclusivity. Created by McCann, the integrated campaign featured across online film, radio, print, out of home, PR, experiential, digital, and social. The campaign’s 30-second film features Mastercard Ambassador and former […]
Coke Brings Back Its Love Cans For Pride
With less than 10 days until the much anticipated opening of Sydney WorldPride 2023, the first time the event has been hosted in the Southern Hemisphere, Coca-Cola is celebrating and spreading the message of love with a special comeback of its famous ‘Love Cans’. Coca-Cola Australia is a proud supporting partner of both Sydney WorldPride […]
OMA Announces 50th Member
The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced its 50th member, Gawk Outdoor. Gawk was founded in 2018 and has been named by the Financial Review as one of the 100 fastest-growing businesses in Australia in December 2022. Gawk has over 90billboard locations throughout regional Victoria, including 10 digital signs which account for more than 50 […]
GrowthOps Acquires PR Agency FORWARD
GrowthOps today announces it has acquired award-winning creative consumer public relations agency FORWARD, expanding the group's capabilities in high-growth sectors.
Accenture Report: Aussies Want A simpler Streaming Experience, Not More Services
A new Accenture report has revealed that Australians are overwhelmed by the number of streaming services on offer and want a more streamlined service. Accenture’s annual Global Entertainment Study interviewed 6000 consumers across 10 countries and revealed that streaming services are at a crossroads in Australia as subscriptions drop not merely from cost of living […]
TikTok Is Chasing Facebook & Instagram – Meta’s Head Of Facebook
Meta’s, head of Facebook, Tom Alison (pictured) was clearly spoiling for a fight with TikTok, as he told a live-streamed roundtable of journalists from APAC that the video-sharing app, rather than driving social forward was chasing more established players. “If you look at what TikTok is investing in today, at least what I see, I […]
Tourism Platform Riparide Appoints The Pistol Manage Paid Social
Australian nature-driven tourism booking platform, Riparide, has appointed digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, to manage its paid social advertising.
Editor Group Names Susan Moore As GM
Leading corporate writing firm Editor Group has appointed Susan Moore to the newly created role of general manager, as the company prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Moore joins Editor Group with more than 25 years’ experience in technology sector communications and marketing. She was previously director of public relations at global research […]
Report: Yahoo Australia Execs Facing Redundancies
We never like a redundancy story here at B&T. However, we do adore a drug-fuelled, debauched, sex-charged sacking story.
Talent’s “More Than Money Salary Guide”: Tech And Digital Salaries Remain Strong
Further confirmation of the demand in the tech & digital space. Sure, you'll be bored, but you won't need shop at Kmart.
Paris Hilton Pouts For Klarna’s Global Campaign
Having abandoned the obnoxious heiress routine, it's refreshing to see Paris now forging a new career fronting ads.
Aussie Rules! Aussie Adland Creative Catches Super Bowl Game Ball
Aussie adlander catches Super Bowl ball. Confused as to why the Rihanna concert got interrupted by a football match.
IMAA’s Project Kick Off Sets The Tone For 2023
Last Week, 9 February, the IMAA held Project Kick Off, which provided a look ahead to 2023 and a first look at the IMAA Academy. Lead image: Lisa Day, director of partnerships total publishing, Nine; Renee Sycamore, executive general manager News Amp, News Corp; Vanessa Lyons, executive general manager, ThinkNewsBrands Project Kick Off had more […]
Only One In The Room Collective Announces “Destroy This Brief” Shortlist
Shortlist selected prior to live judging and winner announcement
PR Agency Agent 99 Lands Two New Booze Clients
B&T unsure why there's a hideous-looking garish cake in this press photo but there's a hideous-looking garish cake.
Brent Smart’s First Telstra Spot Is Serious About Security
New Telstra work has a renewed focus on customer security after client didn't go for "Thank f@ck we're not Optus!"
Monday TV Ratings: Super Bowl Does 329,000 Viewers For Seven
Some 329,000 Aussies tuned in for yesterday's Super Bowl. How many sat through the full 19-hours of it remains unclear.
Convo Ink Appoints Emma Yexley As Sales Director
Content marketing company Convo Ink appointed Emma Yexley as sales director, and promoted Bianca Hafford to the newly created role of creative and implementation director. In 2022, the start-up launched its proprietary audience measurement metric that enabled marketers to optimise content marketing campaigns based on attention. Yexley brings a wealth of experience and expertise in […]
Seven Holds Off On Paying Dividends, Despite $115 Million Profit
Seven delivers okayish half year numbers. Okayish enough for bosses to treat themselves to expensive, boozy lunch.
Your Super Bowl Ad Wrap – Who Soared? Who Stank? Who Pissed Off The Client The Most?
The Super Bowl is done and dusted for another year. But fear not, you're about to be up to the wazoo in Pride ads.
Time To “Let Your Inner Voice Out” Men, With Hallway’s New Audio Campaign
More top men's health stuff called "Let Your Inner Voice Out”. Except if your inner voice is Engelbert Humperdinck.
Nightjar Wins Australian Tourism Data Warehouse, Appoints Design Director
A nice win for the little guys here. Although with the added appointment, they're arguably getting less littler.
Where Do Paid Ads Fit With ChatGPT & Why Is Google’s Bard Taking So Long To Come To The AI Party?
Rest assured, this ChatGPT piece was penned by a human. Although we can't guarantee he isn't steel wrapped in flesh.
LiSTNR Tackles Footy Talk With New Podcast
Time to start getting excited about the footy! After all, there's not much to cheer about with the cricket in India.
This Is Flow Wins AirAsia’s $6 Million Media
Peter Allen's 'I Still Call Australia Home' officially banned from This Is Flow office stereo after AirAsia win.
Thinkerbell “Gives A XXXX” In Latest Work For Brewer
If you see Adam Ferrier drunk and wearing a Maroons jumper, you'll understand after viewing this XXXX work.
Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads
Sarah Norris appointed head of food across Nine’s mastheads after correctly pronouncing béchamel & beurre noisette.
Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media
Now's not the time to have a fossil fuel debate. Well, it probably is, but B&T is trying to look polite and proper.
JCDecaux Wins Expanded Perth Airport Tender
Suddenly find yourself buying weird, expensive Chinese whiskies at Perth Airport? Lay the finger of blame right here.
The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media
Media Store staff forced to watch old John Wayne movies & eat large slabs of meat after winning the Travel Texas biz.
Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF
Never give your super a second thought? Let this be the realisation that you'll probably be working until you're 107.
Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth
Research and testing platform, Stickybeak, has appointed Anna Fitzgerald as its first head of global growth. Previously based in London as hospitality software company Edify systems’ operations director, Fitzgerald’s new role will involve driving global growth for Stickybeak and growing its customer base. She will report into CEO Anna Henwood. “We are beyond excited to […]
Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia
Tracksuit, the brand tracking startup, announced a $6.8 million seed round led by Blackbird. Tracksuit’s affordable and always-on brand tracking took the market research model and made it easier to understand and more affordable. This gave businesses the power to make data-driven decisions around brand marketing at a fraction of the cost of traditional brand […]
Boy Hospitalised As KSI & Logan Paul Drive Fans Crazy Outside Nine Offices
Sure, B&T doesn't count too many 15-year-old boys amongst the readership, so why we're running this is anyone's guess.