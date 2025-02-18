The Do Collective Expands Into Dubai & Appoints New General Manager For UAE

Full-service creative agency The Do Collective has announced its expansion into Dubai, as it readies to open its first office in the UAE.

The agency, which has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and London, will expand its offering into the Middle East this year.

The Do Collective will kick off its Dubai operations with new clients, including importer African + Eastern, cashback platform Mimojo, and Ego Pharmaceuticals Middle East, along with an agency presence, courtesy of founder and director Ben Walker’s career history in the region.

“The expansion to Dubai has been driven by the city’s immense growth potential and strategic position as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa. Dubai offers access to diverse, rapidly growing markets, which directly align with The Do Collective’s ongoing approach of driving action for brands,” Ben Walker, The Do Collective director said.

“Having spent time in the region earlier in my career, there’s a sense of unfinished business for me. We’ve already established strong networks in Dubai, which have given us a solid entry into the market, particularly as many brands look for more agile, independent agencies that can deliver top-tier, effective creative work, without the layers of bureaucracy typical of larger networks. This shift, combined with the fast-paced nature of the region and the global nature of our clients, aligns perfectly with our offering of ‘doing,'” Walker added.

As part of the expansion, the agency has appointed a new general manager for the region, Ginny Jackson, who will work as client lead.

Jackson brings almost 20 years of experience in global marketing and creative operations, including expertise in the Middle East.

Having started her career in the UK, Jackson comes to The Do Collective from Incubeta where she was global head of creative delivery in Dubai. Before that, she was head of marketing and operations for VMLY&R MENA, working with brands such as Coca-Cola, Disney and GSK.

“I’m excited to be joining The Do Collective as one of its founding members in the UAE. For me, it’s a bit of a homecoming. Starting my career in a small, independent agency nearly 20 years ago shaped my view on what an agency should be – a combination of great people, great clients, brilliant work and enjoying the ride along the way. While my time at global agencies over the past decade has provided incredible opportunities, the growing demand for agile, independent agencies in the UAE feels like the right moment to build something our way. Ben and I have known each other for over a decade – we’re very aligned on our values, the cultural importance of ‘agency life’ and our mission to just get the job done. I am excited to embark on the journey ahead and see what 2025 has in store for us,” Jackson said.

“The Middle East is one of the fastest growing ad markets in the world, driven in great part by Saudi Arabia’s ongoing transformation. The Do Collective brings a nimble approach, blending global expertise with local insight, which allows for faster turnarounds, closer collaboration with clients and a more flexible creative process. With a region that focuses on digital transformation, premium experiences and global connectivity, this expansion positions the agency to redefine its presence, and elevate brands in one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” The Do Collective head of strategy, John Schonegevel added.