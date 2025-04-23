The Design Files Magazine Releases Second Issue Since Launching In 2024

The Design Files team unveiled its second issue on 10 April 2025, adding not only additional pages, now 192, but also increasing the print run of copies and stockists, just 6 months after launching the biannual print publication.

A cinematographer’s fairytale cottage, living large in a pint-sized apartment, rodeo dreams in outback Queensland, two rentals in a historic former factory, a reimagined 1920s Edwardian and the fight to save Victoria’s public housing all feature in the second Issue of The Design Files Magazine.

“The Design Files magazine Issue 2 is a big issue that covers a lot of ground – literally! For this issue, we travelled from Melbourne to Mount Isa in deep outback Queensland, to Byron Bay, and Sydney – we even captured a little slice of Tasmania! It’s a jam-packed issue that reflects the variety of places we call home, across Australia,” founder of The Design Files, Lucy Feagins said.

“Colour and bold design decisions underpin many of the houses featured in this issue. But we’re not talking about slapping colour on every single surface. There’s a quality over quantity approach in these homes, which show there’s more than one way to create a personality-filled space,” Bea Taylor, managing editor of The Design Files and editor of the print title added.

Issue 02 is supported by a lineup of Australian brands including Momentum Energy, Laminex, Koala, Cult, Robert Gordon Australia, Taitand Armadillo and others.

The locally designed and printed title follows the online platform launched 16 years ago.

The Design Files Magazine is published biannually in October and April. The new issue is available in Australia and New Zealand via selected stockists from 14 April 2025 and is now also available at WHSmith outlets in major Australian airports.