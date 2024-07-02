The Countdown Is On: Women In Media People Choice Front Runners Revealed!

We are just over a week into voting for the people’s choice category in the B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, and our early front runners are emerging!

The Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media, are back, recognising exceptional women who have achieved success in their professional arenas and celebrating their invaluable contribution to their industry through their leadership, innovation, and courage.

This year, we have 26 categories spanning the advertising, marketing, and media industries, but no award is more coveted than the one voted for by your peers. This is your chance to have your voice heard and to celebrate the incredible women in our industry who are breaking barriers.

So, who are the current front runners?

Drum roll, please… Here are our current top ten (in order of most votes) as of 9 am Tuesday, 2nd July.

Steph Dix – DDB Sydney Cherie Clonan – The Digital Picnic Amy Rakowski – PHD Sally Roscholler – ACM Anna Mendoza – Channel 9 Natalie Mitchell – PXP Studios Jess Cheney – Thinkerbell Sarah Quinn – Flight Centre Travel Group Jayanthi Jayaraj – Nine Entertainment Company Sarah Scott Paul – Enero Group

While these are our current front runners, it is still anyone’s game! Voting is still open, and it isn’t too late to catch up! There are two ways to vote: use the embedded form below or visit the voting website: Women in Media People’s Choice Award vote. You can vote for as many people as you want, but you can only vote once, so make that vote count!

As seasoned B&T Women In Media Awards fans will know, things can get pretty heated. Here at B&T, we welcome all kinds of creative campaigning—from mass email outreach to TikToks or even (if you can afford it) skywriting! The bigger, the better (and don’t forget to tag B&T).

Voting closes on Monday, 8th July, so get voting!

The person with the most votes will be crowned at our exclusive awards night, which will take place on Friday, 16th August, at the White Bay Cruise Terminal.

Get your tickets now to see the list revealed in person.