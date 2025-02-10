The Core Agency Unveils New Look Via Brand Consultant Richie Meldrum To Herald 2025

Independent creative and branding agency The Core Agency is entering its 17th year with a new look, marking the next evolution of the business.

Building on its existing ‘Punch Above’ positioning, the rebrand sharpens The Core Agency’s identity, reinforcing the values and attributes that define the Sydney-based agency’s approach.

The refreshed look includes an updated logo, colour palette and messaging.

To bring this brand refresh to life, the agency partnered with independent brand consultant Richie Meldrum, who worked alongside the internal team.

“Advertising remains central to what we do, but we’re increasingly getting recognised for our branding work. With the team creating three new brands last year, it was exciting to see them work their magic on our own brand,” Christian Finucane, founder and creative partner at The Core Agency said.

“I’m definitely guilty of being too close to our brand, so it was great to bring in Richie’s fresh perspective – the same way we do for our clients. I wholeheartedly believe our team and work Punch Above, and now our branding does too,” Rebecca Turner, managing partner at The Core Agency added.

The Core Agency works with a range of brands from start-ups to ASX100 clients including consumer products, financial services and consulting through to education, aged care and disability support.

Credits:

Design director: Nick Williams

Strategist and writer: Richie Meldrum

Managing partner: Rebecca Turner

Creative partners: Christian Finucane & Jon Skinner