AdvertisingNewsletter

The Core Agency Unveils New Look Via Brand Consultant Richie Meldrum To Herald 2025

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Core Agency rebrand

Independent creative and branding agency The Core Agency is entering its 17th year with a new look, marking the next evolution of the business.

Building on its existing ‘Punch Above’ positioning, the rebrand sharpens The Core Agency’s identity, reinforcing the values and attributes that define the Sydney-based agency’s approach.

The refreshed look includes an updated logo, colour palette and messaging.

Core Agency rebrand

To bring this brand refresh to life, the agency partnered with independent brand consultant Richie Meldrum, who worked alongside the internal team.

“Advertising remains central to what we do, but we’re increasingly getting recognised for our branding work. With the team creating three new brands last year, it was exciting to see them work their magic on our own brand,” Christian Finucane, founder and creative partner at The Core Agency said.

“I’m definitely guilty of being too close to our brand, so it was great to bring in Richie’s fresh perspective – the same way we do for our clients. I wholeheartedly believe our team and work Punch Above, and now our branding does too,” Rebecca Turner, managing partner at The Core Agency added.

The Core Agency works with a range of brands from start-ups to ASX100 clients including consumer products, financial services and consulting through to education, aged care and disability support.

Credits:

Design director: Nick Williams
Strategist and writer: Richie Meldrum
Managing partner: Rebecca Turner
Creative partners: Christian Finucane & Jon Skinner

Related posts:

  1. Your How-To Guide To A Finals-Worthy Entry: Introducing The Cairns Hatchlings Workshops
  2. HERO Bolsters Sydney Leadership, Appointing Ex-VML Head Of Client Services Paul Binikos
  3. Lipton Fills Think HQ’s Cup With Three Tea Brand Wins Following Competitive Pitch
  4. Bag An All-Expenses-Paid Trip To Cairns Crocodiles By Entering Yahoo Academy 2025!
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Extra_NuggetGif
Macca’s Taps Into Fandom, Asking ‘What Side Are You On?’ In New McSmart Campaign Via DDB Sydney
Accenture Joins Meta, Google In Icing DEI Policies
JOLT_77-Khyber-Pass-Road-Grafton_NZ
JOLT Celebrates 100 Screens In New Zealand Following Launch Of Data Platform Spark Intelligence
Inclusivity With Impact: Why Multicultural Media Should Be Part Of Every Mass Marketing Campaign
Register Lost your password?