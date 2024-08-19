The Comms. People Win Visit Moreton Bay For Video & PR

Following a competitive tender process, The Comms. People have been chosen as the new PR and video content partner for Moreton Bay Region Industry & Tourism (MBRIT). The partnership will focus on promoting Visit Moreton Bay and enhancing the region’s profile as a tourism destination.

The Comms. People’s focus on storytelling through words, images, and video, as well as its experience in tourism and travel, will support Visit Moreton Bay with its wider efforts to increase visitation to the region – an area that spans more than 2,000 square kilometres as the country’s third largest local government area.

“We are delighted to welcome The Comms. People as an extension of our team for both public relations, communications, and video content. Together, we will show Aussie travellers nationally what the region has to offer – from lush hinterland villages like Woodford to lively beachside suburbs including Redcliffe and the sprawling beaches of Bribie Island,” said Natassia Wheeler, CEO, MBRIT.

“Our team, with the addition of The Comms. People, are ready to take our destination marketing and communications to another level and in doing so, support our local tourism industry and small businesses who benefit from the ripple effect of increased visitation,” added Wheeler.

The Comms. People will focus on engaging with media nationally to share stories from across the region including its grassroots food producers, wildlife encounters, family-friendly events, accommodation providers, experiences, and more. They will also create, manage, and produce quality video content for media and Visit Moreton Bay’s owned channels.

“We absolutely love the Moreton Bay region and can’t wait to share this tourism treasure with the rest of Australia through great storytelling. We’ll be focussing on working with media to show their audiences what the region has to offer as well as planning and producing high-quality video content for owned and earned channels,” said Heather Mollins, co-founder, The Comms. People.

“We’ll be applying our love of storytelling, visual content, and passion for the tourism industry to encourage more travellers to stay and play in the region. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with Visit Moreton Bay and look forward to a successful partnership that delivers results for local industry and small businesses,” added Mollins.

The Comms. People have also recently won the communications and content work for OceanView Helicopters who operate tours across SE Queensland, The Big Boing indoor trampoline adventure park, and Lavender Co. that offers a home away from home for people living with disabilities.

The Moreton Bay region is less than an hour from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. This weekend it will host the Moreton Bay Food and Wine Festival and next month, the annual Vietjet Redcliffe KiteFest will take flight on 14 and 15 September.