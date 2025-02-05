AdvertisingMarketingNewsletter

The Client Relationship Consultancy Rebrands To Verity Relationship Intelligence

Staff Writers
1 Min Read

B2B consultancy The Client Relationship Consultancy has officially re-branded as Verity Relationship Intelligence.

The company said the transformation reflects the company’s evolution and commitment to empowering agencies through more actionable relationship intelligence.

For more than 20 years, the company has worked with agencies seeking to strengthen their client relationships.

Under its new identify, Verity Relationship Intelligence will continue to provide analytics, expert advisory services and technology, with a sharper focus on helping agencies harness relationship data for strategic decision-making.

“Our new brand, Verity Relationship Intelligence, embodies our mission to bring truth, clarity and precision to client relationships”, said James Ledger, AUNZ consultant at Verity.

“This rebrand is more than simply a name-change – it reflects our commitment to empowering agencies with the insights they need to create long-term growth”.

The rebrand includes a refreshed visual identify, a new website, along with enhanced tools and an expanded service offering designed to help agencies translate client feedback into measurable growth.

