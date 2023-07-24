The Australian’s Website Moves Into Top 10 Rankings, The Only Site Behind A Hard Paywall

News Corp Australia’s national news websites news.com.au and The Australian ranked in the top 10 news sites in Australia for June 2023, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris.

Australia’s number one news site news.com.au has held the top spot for six consecutive months. Its audience in June was 12.658 million, a margin of 2.023 million ahead of the closest competitor. News.com.au’s highly engaged audience reached six in 10 online Australians with average time spent on the site per person of 33:00 minutes.

News.com.au editor-in-chief Lisa Muxworthy said she was delighted with the result and to see the gap – now more than two million Australians – widen between news.com.au and its nearest competitor.

“The devastating Hunter Valley wedding bus crash dominated headlines in June but it was also a big month for international news with the missing Titanic submersible and the Wagner uprising against Russian President Vladimir Putin,” she said.

Muxworthy said the lifestyle team, led by lifestyle editor Rebekah Scanlan, also had a strong month, leading the lifestyle news category with an audience of 5.002 million Australians.

The Australian, the only site in the top 10 with a hard paywall, was the biggest mover increasing its audience 7.3 per cent to 4.375 million in June. Ranking number 10 in the news category, average time spent on the site per person grew 18.2 per cent to 13:00 minutes. This is the first time The Australian has appeared in the top 10 and its highest figure since lpsos iris launched in January 2023.

The Australian’s editor-in-chief Michelle Gunn said: “The Australian’s strong audience growth reflects its groundbreaking reporting and its informed economic, social and business analysis which is helping our readers make sense of the mega trends changing our world.”

Ipsos iris is Australia’s new digital audience measurement currency endorsed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the trade association for online advertising in Australia, providing accurate data about the 21 million Australians aged 14+ who access a wide variety of digital content and services across Smartphone, PC/Laptop and Tablet devices.